5 best Genshin Impact team comps to beat Mechanical Array in Spiral Abyss

The enemy line-up of Spiral Abyss in patch 2.7 has not gotten any easier for Genshin Impact players. The current Spiral Abyss has an enemy line-up that serves as a DPS check for many new players that have just got into the game.

The main obstacle for players is arguably the Perpetual Mechanical Array of Floor 12. It is the last enemy that players need to defeat within the stipulated time to get three stars in chamber 3. However, with a combination of good strategy and decent team comps, it is possible for players to get their 36 stars in Spiral Abyss and their free primogems as well.

The following article will cover the five best team compositions to defeat Perpetual Mechanical Array in Genshin Impact.

Use DPS team comps, including Raiden National and more, to defeat Perpetual Mechanical Array in Genshin Impact

5) Melt Ganyu

Melt Ganyu with Xiangling and Zhongli (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is the only Melt reaction team on the list and is also the most effective Melt team against the Perpetual Mechanical Array. Here are the party members:

Ganyu: Burst DPS

Xiangling: Pyro application

Zhongli: Strong shielder

Bennett: Healer and Buffer

Ganyu takes on the burst DPS role while Xiangling will become the main damage dealer. Zhongli will protect the party with his shield, while Bennett will take charge of healing the whole party. Overall, a great Genshin Impact team to use when going against Perpetual Mechanical Array, who moves a lot in the Spiral Abyss.

4) Mono Geo

Surprisingly, mono element team compositions find their way to this list. Although the Perpetual Mechanical Array has high resistance against physical attacks, it only has 10% resistance against Geo.

This implies that a well-built mono Geo team can ram through the Perpetual Mechanical Array defense and deal massive damage. One of the most used mono Geo teams consists of the following characters and roles:

Arataki Itto: Main DPS

Gorou: DEF and Geo DMG buffer

Albedo: Off-field Geo DPS

Zhongli: Strong Shield and buffer

3) Yoimiya Vape

Yoimiya vape with Xingqiu and Yun Jin (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yoimiya Vape is an extremely strong elemental team that consists of great support characters who bring out the most from Yoimiya's abilities. Here is a summary of the squad's party members:

Yoimiya: Main DPS

Xingiqu: Fast Hydro application

Bennett: Healer

Yunjin: Normal ATK buffer

This Genshin Impact team primarily focuses on vaporize reactions for extremely high damage output. This team is highly effective against Perpetual Mechanical Array as a single-target-based team.

2) Walnut Vape

While many teams focus on dealing the most damage possible, the Walnut team also focuses on comfort. The Walnut Vape team can refer to different Hu Tao team comps variations. The most popular Walnut team will consist of the following party members:

Hu Tao: Main DPS

Xingiqu: Hydro application

Zhongli: Strong Shield and buffer

Albedo: Off-field DPS

With the introduction of Yelan, many players have replaced Albedo in this meta team. Yelan and Hu Tao have great compatibility, which is super effective against someone like Perpetual Mechanical Array.

1) Raiden National

Raiden National (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden National has been one of the most used meta teams in any Spiral Abyss since its formation. This Genshin Impact team consists of the following characters:

Raiden Shogun: Sub-DPS and Battery

Xiangling: On-field DPS

Xingqiu: Hydro application

Bennett: Healer and ATK buffer

The team is a prime example of perfect harmony, with each character complementing each other with passive talents and buffs. For players who have these characters, there is no doubt that this team can easily take care of Perpetual Mechanical Array.

