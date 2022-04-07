Genshin Impact: How to find Treasure Map Fragments (The Chasm)

Genshin Impact 2.6 has been out for days now, and many players are looking for hidden objectives in the newly unlocked region called The Chasm.

While exploring the Underground mines of the Chasm, players will find a Lumenspar located behind a gate. Players will have to look for a treasure map to find its hidden entrance. The treasure map is split into two fragments, and players have to find both fragments to complete the map.

Successfully discovering the hidden entrance will award players two treasure chests and Lumenspar. Additionally, players will also unlock a new hidden achievement added in the latest 2.6 patch update of Genshin Impact known as “Den of Thieves.” Unlocking hidden achievements is a great way to earn more free Primogems.

Genshin Impact: Finding the Treasure map fragments in Chasm

The complete form of Treasure Map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will have to complete certain quests as pre-requisites if they want to search for these treasure map fragments. Players need to make sure they have completed the following quests:

A New Star Approaches [Chapter 1: Act 3 of Archon Quest]

Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal to break the seal to access underground mines [World Quest]

The Chasm Spelunkers to obtain Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget and a map of the Underground Mines [World Quest]

Undetected Infiltration [World Quest]

Fragment Location - 1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find their first treasure map fragment after completing the Undetected Infiltration World Quest. After completing the quest, players can investigate the glowing sack in front of Yanbo to find the first fragment.

Fragment Location - 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last fragment to complete the treasure map can be found inside the Underground Mines of The Chasm. Search for a treasure hoarder camp located east of the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel area. Once players find the camp, they will notice a red bag that they can investigate. This will give them the last fragment needed to complete the treasure map.

After combining both the fragments, the treasure map will be complete and will direct players toward a treasure hoarder camp located in Glaze peak. The entrance to the secret stash will only show up after completing the map.

Players can find a common chest inside the treasure hoarder camp, so don’t forget to collect that first. Use elemental sight to find the secret entrance. A haystack will cover the entrance that players can burn using Pyro attacks to gain access to the path leading to the treasure.

Using the hidden passage, players will arrive inside The Chasm: Underground Mines, where they will find an exquisite chest and a precious chest in front of them. They can also collect a Lumenpar floating in the area and will finally unlock the hidden achievement called “Den of Thieves” when players enter the secret area.

Players can continue to explore the newly unlocked area to find similar quests and rewards.

