Collect the scattered Adeptal Energy: Genshin Impact quest guide

Collect the scattered Adeptal Energy is part of Genshin Impact 4.4 World Quest called Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu. This is the second sub-quest of Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade, which is the main World Quest series of Chenyu Vale. As you follow the quest navigation, players will enter the new sub-region, Chenlong Cleft, to restore Votive Rainjade.

To do this, you must explore the sub-region and collect four scattered Adeptal Energy. The objective is pretty straightforward but can be tricky if you don't look in the right places. In this article, Genshin Impact players will learn their locations, puzzle solutions, and more.

Genshin Impact guide to collect all scattered Adeptal Energy in Chenlong Cleft

In-game quest preview (Image via HoYoverse)

In Floating of Jade Treasure of Chenyu World Quest, players will come across Chelong Cleft, a new sub-region to explore. Here, you will receive the objective to collect Adeptal Energy to restore Votive Rainjade, which is needed for the Rainjade Ritual. Since this will be everyone's first time exploring this sub-region, finding the location of each energy source can be tricky.

Below is a brief on where to find the scattered Adeptal Energy in Chenlong Cleft.

Location #1

Investigate them (Image via HoYoverse)

From the Chenlong Cleft's teleport waypoint, head east, moving past the Votive Rainjade.

The goal is to look for a large pot with a glowing spot near it. You will also find two Hilichurls in the same place. Defeat them to investigate the glowing spot, which will would summon multiple pots. Investigate the furthest pot from your location to collect the first scattered Adeptal Energy in Genshin Impact.

Location #2

Defeat this mini-boss (Image via HoYoverse)

From the previous location, move southeast to find a floating Adeptal Energy. When you press T on your keyboard to capture them, it will run away. Halfway through the chase, it will summon Hydro rabbits; defeat them, and continue the chase. At last, you will have to fight against a large Hydro Mimic Boar.

Defeating it will summon a Precious Chest, and you will be able to collect the second scattered Adeptal Energy in Genshin Impact.

Location #3

Release the Seelie (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Golden Carp Leaps nearby from the previous location to return to where you discovered the initial Adeptal Energy.

Go northeast to find a group of Hilichurls blocking a passage and defeat them. Release the Seelie from the cage and follow it until the end to collect an Exquisite Chest as well as the third scattered Adeptal Energy in Genshin Impact.

Location #4

Solve this puzzle with a Pyro Bow character (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep walking forward from the previous location to encounter a Pyro Totem puzzle. To solve this puzzle, it is recommended that you use a Pyro Bow character and find yourself a good vantage point.

Press T on your keyboard to lift both the sealed Pyro Totem at the same time and light them quickly. Once all three platforms are lit, it should unlock the middle platform where Genshin Impact players can collect the last scattered Adeptal Energy and an Exquisite Chest.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.