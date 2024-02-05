Genshin Impact Chenlong Cleft Pyro Totem puzzle guide

Genshin Impact players will encounter a Pyro Totem puzzle in Chenlong Cleft, Chenyu Vale. This is one of the objectives of the Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu Word Quest. During the sub-quest, players must explore the Chenlong Cheft, a new sub-region, to collect scattered Adeptal Energy and restore the Votive Rainjade.

Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu is the second part of Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade, which is the main World Quest series for version 4.4 update.

In this article, we will guide players on how to solve the Chenlong Cleft Pyro Totem puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Chenlong Cleft Pyro Totem Solution in Genshin Impact

Location of Pyro monument puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 introduces a new World Quest series called Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade. The main questline is divided into four sub-quests, and this puzzle is one part of the second sub-quest called Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu.

Follow the quest navigation to unlock the sub-region Chenlong Cleft. Once inside, head east and pass through a passage that will be blocked by Hilichurls mobs.

Once you have defeated them, jump down the hole and keep walking to find the Pyro Totem puzzle at the end of the passage.

Raise the platforms and light the Totems (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find four platforms where one of the Pyro Totems is already activated while others are submerged. Lift the submerged Totems with Adeptal Energy and hit them with Pyro until all three are lit. When the platforms are lifted, an invisible countdown begins, and the Totems will submerge after the countdown is completed.

We strongly advise Genshin Impact players to use a Pyro Bow character and a good vantage point to solve this puzzle. Once they are all lit, the middle platform with the treasure chest should come out. Use the Golden Carp Leap to reach the platform and collect the scattered Adeptal Energy from the chest.

Collect all scattered Adeptal Energy in Genshin Impact

Location of other Adeptal Energy in this sub-region (Image via HoYoverse)

Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu World Quest brings players to Chenlong Cleft to collect scattered Adeptal Energy and restore Votive Rainjade. Players will have already collected one of four Adeptal Energy after solving the Pyro Totem puzzle. Here is a quick overview of the remaining three:

Defeat some Hilichurls and investigate the nearby jars to find the Adeptal Energy in the farthest jar.

Defeat the Hilichurls and free the imprisoned Seelie. Follow it to locate the second Adeptal Energy.

Follow Adeptal Energy to defeat a Hydro Mimic Boar.

Collecting all four scattered Adeptal Energy will complete the Floating Jade Treasure of Chenyu World Quest.

