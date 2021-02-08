Genshin Impact: Where to find ruin hunters and ruin guards for five flushes of fortune

Genshin Impact gives some players a hard time finding brown colored creatures on the 5th day of the Five Flushes of Fortune event.

The event requires photographs of 10 brown creatures to obtain a fortune trove and claim rewards such as primogems, mystic enhancement ores, hero's wit, and mora.

Photographable brown creatures: Ruin hunters

Genshin Impact: Ruin guard and Ruin hunter locations for five flushes of fortune

To find four ruin guards easily, players can teleport to the domain of Guyun in the Guyun stone forest. Four ruin guards can be found on the neighboring island.

Players are recommended to capture photographs from a safe distance as handling four ruin guards at once can be annoying.

(Image via Genshin Impact interactive map)

A total of eight ruin guards and ruin hunters can be found at the below-marked locations in Mt Tianheng, Dunyu ruins, and Lingju pass. The markers are close to teleport waypoints, making them easily reachable for quick photographs.

(Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Over 15 ruin guards and ruin hunters can be found at the pin-point locations on the map below. If followed correctly, players won't need to go to any other location to complete the event.

These places also spawn Fatui and other enemies that are in proximity to the marked locations. Players must stay alert for combat.

(Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Players can also find three easily photographable ruin guards and two ruin hunters in Mondstadt. These brown creatures can be approached easily, compared to the ones in Liyue.

(Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

The above-marked locations can help players locate over 30 ruin guards and ruin hunters that qualify as brown creatures in Genshin Impact.

Players only need ten photographs to obtain the five different shades. Upon obtaining a set of five different shades, the images can be exchanged for a fortune trove at Liyue Harbor.

The rewards include 60 guaranteed primogems per day in the five flushes of fortune event.

