Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Genshin Impact Brown Creature: Complete Five Flushes of Fortune easily

Brown Creatures in Genshin Impact
Brown Creatures in Genshin Impact
Soumyaranjan Behera
ANALYST
comments icon Post a comment
Modified 08 Feb 2021, 13:50 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Genshin Impact has revealed the photographs required for Day5 of the Five Flushes of Fortune event.

It requires Brown Creatures' photographs to grant players one of the five colored cards needed to claim the Fortune Trove. The Fortune Trove rewards players with primogems, mystic enhancement ores, and mora.

Brown Creature requirement for Day 5 of the Five Flushes of Fortune event
Brown Creature requirement for Day 5 of the Five Flushes of Fortune event

Genshin Impact: Brown Creatures and where to find them

Easiest way

The Brown Creature required for the Five Flushes of Fortune event: A boar
The Brown Creature required for the Five Flushes of Fortune event: A boar

Boars in Genshin Impact are eligible Brown Creatures that players can photograph ten times to obtain ten colored photos. They can proceed to the marked location in the map below and find over eight boars grazing in the grass fields.

A total of eight photos can be found at that location in the span of a few minutes.

Genshin Impact Brown Creature: Boar location
Genshin Impact Brown Creature: Boar location
Up to eight boars can be photographed in this area
Up to eight boars can be photographed in this area
Advertisement

When at the above location to capture the boars' photographs, players can also find another Brown Creature, "geo slime," in proximity. A total of four geo slimes can be spotted at the below-marked location, making it ten photographs in less than five minutes.

Brown Creature: Geo slime location
Brown Creature: Geo slime location
Geo slimes in the proximity of the boar farming location
Geo slimes in the proximity of the boar farming location

If players miss the chance to photograph the boars, there is another location near the marked one to find up to four boars and some hilichurls and mitachurls, who also qualify as Brown Creatures.

Advertisement
Brown creature: Boars (Alternative location)
Brown creature: Boars (Alternative location)
Genshin Impact Brown Creatures: Boars, hilichurls and mitachurls
Genshin Impact Brown Creatures: Boars, hilichurls and mitachurls

Alternative way

Other brown creatures that can be photographed for the Five Flushes of Fortune event are hilichurls, mitachurls, stonehide lawachurls, geo hypostasis, ruin guards, ruin hunters, and foxes.

Brown Creature: Ruin hunter
Brown Creature: Ruin hunter
Advertisement
Brown Creature: Ruin guard
Brown Creature: Ruin guard
Brown Creature: Hilichurl
Brown Creature: Hilichurl
Brown Creature: Stonehide Lawachurl
Brown Creature: Stonehide Lawachurl
Brown Creature: Geo hypostasis
Brown Creature: Geo hypostasis
Advertisement

These creatures are usually located far away from each other, making it difficult to capture photos in less time. So it is recommended to find boars and geo slimes to collect the photographs easily using the first location.

Upon successfully using all the films to obtain the five colors, players can teleport to the Liyue Harbour and meet Ji Tong to exchange them for a Fortune Trove. A Fortune Trove can provide guaranteed primogems and other rewards randomly.

Also read: Is Paimon the unknown god in Genshin Impact?

Published 08 Feb 2021, 13:50 IST
Genshin Impact
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी