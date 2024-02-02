What to do with Spirit Carp in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact v4.4 update introduced Spirit Carp, a new item only found in Chenyu Vale, Liyue. This collectible item can be offered to Votive Rainjade to increase Rainjade's Benediction level and obtain exciting rewards. This includes Intertwined Fates, Acquaint Fates, Northlander Billet Trove, and many more. Currently, they are limited to Chenyu Vale.

The in-game map will highlight their locations when players are in the proximity. In this article, they will learn where to find Spirit Carps, including how to use them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Spirit Carp location and how to use

Spirit Carp in-game preview (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.4 and its new region can be explored to find 50 Spirit Carps floating around and glowing a blue color. They are a form of concentrated adeptal energy that can be found in Chenyu Vale's mountains and river valleys. They can also be offered to Votive Rainjade to increase its level and reap exciting rewards.

It is recommended that players complete all of Chenyu Vale's new World Quests before they start collecting these. Doing so will unlock many hidden sub-regions, which can then be explored to collect Spirit Carps.

Refer to this Genshin Impact interactive map that shows all 50 locations of Spirit Carps in Chenyu Vale. Do note that it doesn't show which ones are located underground. Hence, you will have to consider this when exploring these marked locations.

Offer Spirit Carps in Votive Rainjade

Unlock this place and offering system (Image via HoYoverse)

As stated earlier, players can offer them to Votive Rainjade to increase Rainjade's Benediction level. Votive Rainjade is a point of interest in Carp's Rest, Mt. Laixin, Chenyu Vale, Liyue. Players must complete Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade World Quest series to gain access to the Votive Rainjade sub-region.

Additionally, the World Quest series will unlock Rainjade's Benediction, a new offering system in Chenyu Vale. Players can offer five Spirit Carps to raise one level; they will need all 50 to reach the maximum level. After collecting 40 of these, the Rainjade Benediction's revelation will mark the location of the remaining items on the Genshin Impact map.

Offer them here and collect rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Reaching the Rainjade Benediction Level 10 will provide players with all the following:

Intertwined Fates

Acquaint Fates

Talent Books

Northlander Billet Trove

Mora

Mystic Enhancement Ores

Adventure EXP

Name Card

Serenitea Pot Furnishings

Furthermore, reaching the maximum level will unlock the "One Ring for the Rite of All" achievement. Players can claim 20 Primogems from Chenyu's Splendor in the achievement menu.

