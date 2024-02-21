Genshin Impact Teatree Slope Butterfly puzzle: Secret chest guide

Genshin Impact's latest Chenyu Vale region holds many hidden treasures that can be obtained by solving some puzzles in the overworld. One particular Ancient Jade Cup puzzle involving a teapot and butterflies can reward you with a Precious chest. The location is also fairly close to the Teleport Waypoint located at Teatree Slope.

The game's 4.4 update has introduced several different types of puzzles that may seem confusing to players. The puzzle in question will require you to guide four butterflies in the surroundings toward a tea table. Afterward, you can pour some tea and reap the rewards.

For the reader's convenience, the Genshin Impact guide will provide you with detailed steps to solve the Teatree Slope Butterfly puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Teatree Slope Butterfly and Tea Table puzzle solution

Genshin Impact's 4.4 update has released the Chenyu Vale map expansion, and players can obtain a lot of rewards by exploring the region. While traveling through the area of Teatree Slope, you are sure to come across a giant tree with a tea table underneath it at the location shown on the map below.

Ancient Jade Cup puzzle in Teatree Slope (Image via HoYoverse)

Although it may seem like a normal table in the overworld with a cat resting on it, it is actually a part of the Ancient Jade Cup puzzles in the region.

In order to solve it and obtain the Precious chest, you must find four butterflies in the proximity of the giant tree and guide them towards the tea table, similar to Seelies.

Each of the butterflies is of one of the four following colors:

Orange

Green

Blue

Pink

Where to find all four Butterfly in Teatree Slope

Orange butterfly location (Image via HoYoverse)

The orange butterfly is quite easy to spot and is just behind the tea table, hovering over a branch on the east. Get close to it, and this will cause it to fly back towards the table.

Green butterfly location (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue to climb the branch upwards, and you will quickly come across the second green butterfly. Similar to the previous instance, go near it to trigger its return to the tea table.

Blue butterfly location (Image via HoYoverse)

Afterward, continue trailing on the branch, in the southwest direction, toward the Teleport Waypoint. You will find the third blue butterfly here.

Pink butterfly location (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have done this, turn around and face toward the north. You will spot the pink butterfly a little higher on the branch above. Send it back to the tea table and return to it.

Pour tea to receive Precious chest (Image via HoYoverse)

As you will approach the tea table, all four butterflies will transform. While the green one will turn into a berry, the three others will become tea cups. You can take the berry and get close to the teapot at the center. Select the "Pour Tea" prompt to start pouring tea.

A small cutscene will ensue at this point, following which you will have completed the Ancient Jade Cup puzzle and receive a Precious chest worth 10 Primogems and more in-game items.

