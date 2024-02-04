Genshin Impact Ancient Tea Cup locations: Long Days in the Realm Within achievement guide

You can find four Ancient Tea Cup puzzles while exploring the new Chenyu Vale region in Genshin Impact. Each location offers a different challenge, such as defeating a mob and finding a lost cup. Completing each puzzle will reward you with a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems. Additionally, you can unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement titled Long Days in the Realm Within, worth five Primogems, by completing all four teacup challenges.

This article will cover the locations of all the Ancient Tea Cups in Chenyu Vale and guide you on how to complete all the puzzles for Primogem rewards.

Genshin Impact: All 4 Ancient Tea Cup locations in Chenyu Vale

Ancient Tea Cup #1

First Ancient Tea Cup location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the first Ancient Tea Cup near the waterfall north of the Statue of The Seven in Chizhang Wall. To solve the puzzle, you need to find the missing Ancient Jade Cup.

Dig at the spot near the pool (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the Jade Cup on the hill further north of the stone table. Dig up the shining spot on the ground to collect the missing item. Next, return to the table, place the Ancient Jade Cup, and taste the tea. This will solve the first puzzle and unlock the Precious Chest by the waterfall, which is worth 10 Primogems.

On a related note, you can also find one Spirit Carp on the table.

Ancient Tea Cup #2

Second teacup location (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Ancient Tea Cup is located southwest of Chizhang Wall. You can get there by teleporting to the waypoint west of the Statue of The Seven and heading south.

Investigate the Sword on the ground and defeat the enemy (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve the puzzle, approach a big rock further south of the tea table. The rock will disappear when you get closer to it, and you will find a Sword on the ground. Investigate it and defeat the Geovishap. Finally, head back to the table and pour the tea to get a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Ancient Tea Cup #3

Third Ancient Tea Cup location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the third Ancient Tea Cup puzzle under the tree east of the teleport waypoint in Teatree Slope. This challenge is very simple. You must find the pink, blue, and yellow butterflies on the tree branches and guide them to the stone table. You can ignore the green butterfly. Once three cups are on the table, pour the tea to get the Precious Chest in Genshin Impact.

Ancient Tea Cup #4

Fourth Ancient Tea Cup location (Image via HoYoverse)

The fourth cup puzzle is located in a ruin northwest of the Qiaoying Village. This challenge is also pretty simple.

Chest and achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Climb the ladders near the table and break the two wooden boxes. Once that is done, return to the table to pour the tea and use the Golden Carp's leap to unlock the Precious Chest. As mentioned earlier, you will unlock a hidden achievement titled Long Days in the Realm Within, which is worth five Primogems.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.