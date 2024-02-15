Fish Seized From a Pelican's Mouth: Genshin Impact hidden puzzle guide

Genshin Impact's latest Chenyu Vale region has a number of hidden puzzles that can reward you with some in-game items. One such puzzle involves a pelican named Bandit and a cat named Sir Pouncealot. If you can seize a fish from the pelican's mouth and feed it to the cat, the latter will lead you to an Exquisite chest worth five Primogems and more.

To assist you in Genshin Impact, this article will guide you on how to obtain Fish Seized From a Pelican's Mouth and use it to find the Exquisite chest.

How to get Fish Seized From a Pelican's Mouth in Genshin Impact

The pelican, Bandit's location near the Teatree Slope docks (Image via HoYoverse)

As the name suggests, you can obtain Fish Seized From a Pelican's Mouth by literally seizing it from the bird's mouth. The pelican in question is called Bandit and can be found on the docks opposite the Teatree Slope in Chenyu Vale. Its exact location is marked on the map above.

Interact with Bandit to obtain Fish Seized From a Pelican's Mouth (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon reaching the spot, approach and engage with Bandit. After a brief interaction and struggle, you will get the Fish Seized From a Pelican's Mouth.

How to use Fish Seized From a Pelican's Mouth in Genshin Impact

Sir Pouncealot location near Qiaoying Village bridge (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned above, the fish is required to feed a cat named Sir Pouncealot in Genshin Impact's Qiaoying Village. The feline can be found located beside the bridge at the entrance to the village, as shown on the map above.

How to feed Sir Pouncealot? (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have procured the Fish Seized From a Pelican's mouth, proceed toward Sir Pouncealot and select the Feed prompt. Select the fish and click Confirm.

After doing this, the cat will rush towards the village. You must follow it to a location beside a tree in Genshin Impact's Qiaoying Village.

Follow the cat to the location and select Dig prompt to obtain an Exquisite chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you get close to the location, you will receive a Dig prompt. Select it to unearth an Exquisite chest offering five Primogems, Geo sigils, and some other in-game items.

