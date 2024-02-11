Genshin Impact has released a new World Quest in Chenyu Vale titled Qiaoying, the Village of Many Tales. During the quest, you will meet Guijarro again and help her with a few things. It is a pretty short quest that has a lot of dialogue. While there are, unfortunately, no Primogem rewards for completing the quest, you can still unlock a hidden achievement called Who Tells You the Truth? and also obtain 20 Liyue Reputation EXP.

Here's a complete Genshin Impact Qiaoying, the Village of Many Tales quest guide. Note that you can only unlock this by finishing Dangers Lurks Everywhere in Fontaine.

Complete Genshin Impact Qiaoying, the Village of Many Tales World Quest guide

Guijarro's location in the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have completed the Dangers Lurks Everywhere in Fontaine World Quest, head to the Qiaoying Village and take to Guijarro to start the Qiaoying, the Village of Many Tales in Genshin Impact. You will find her playing with a cat.

Interact with Guijarro to begin the quest cutscene and then follow the cat. Once you reach the next quest location, another cutscene will start and introduce a new NPC called Hung Fan, who will warn the novelist about the wild beasts and ask her not to leave the village alone for her safety.

Talk to Guijarro and take pictures of the lantern (Image via HoYoverse)

After their brief exchange, follow Guijarro to the tea cauldron in the middle of the Qiaoying Village and talk to her. Once that is done, follow the NPC again and take pictures of the fish lanterns. You do not need to save the photographs. When you are done taking pictures, you will notice that Guijarro has gone missing again.

Follow the quest navigation to meet Guijarro at the tea field and interact with her. She will discuss one of her new ideas to get reference material for her next material, which is tying her to a wooden stake and leaving her in the field for one whole night. After the cutscene, adjust the in-game time to between 6:00 and 8:00 of the next day and talk to Guijarro.

Achievement - Who Tells You the Truth? (Image via HoYoverse)

This will conclude the Qiaoying, the Village of Many Tales World Quest. As mentioned, you won't get any Primogem rewards for completing the quest. However, you will unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement titled Who Tells You the Truth?, which is worth five Primogems, and collect 20 Liyue Reputation EXP from Ms. Yu in Liyue Harbor

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.