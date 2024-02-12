Genshin Impact Our Chenyu Vale Trek quest guide

Our Chenyu Vale Trek is a new World Quest in Genshin Impact that can be triggered by interacting with an NPC named Fangju in Hezhe Post, Yilong Wharf. Our Chenyu Vale Trek is a fun quest about a scenic photography contest with the same name designed to promote the beautiful scenery of the Chenyu Vale region in Genshin Impact. To complete the quest, you must take four pictures of the recommended scenic spots.

Completing the quest will also reward you with 30 Primogems in Genshin Impact. Without further delay, here's the complete Our Chenyu Vale Trek World Quest guide.

Complete Genshin Impact Our Chenyu Vale Trek World Quest guide

Talk to Fangju in Yilong Wharf .(Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to Fangju in Yilong Wharf to start Our Chenyu Vale Trek World Quest. Note that this quest can only be unlocked after completing the Threefold Expectations quest in Genshin Impact.

Complete the Chenyu Vale scenic photography contest (1/4)

Picture of the Jademouth and pearl. (Image via HoYoverse)

The first location is north of Chizhang Wall. Here are the requirements you need to fulfill before taking the photo:

Take a picture of the Jademouth and the pearl mounted on it.

The picture should be taken between 08:00 - 10:00.

This one is pretty easy since you only need to adjust the in-game time and take the picture before heading to the next spot.

Complete the Chenyu Vale scenic photography contest (2/4)

Defeat the hilichurls and save the NPC. (Image via HoYoverse)

The second location is south of Yaodie Valley. Once you reach the scenic spot, you will find a few hilichurls attacking an NPC named Akai, who is also participating in the contest. In any case, defeat the mobs and save him. Doing so will result in Akai sharing his best spot with you.

The second photograph. (Image via HoYoverse)

Below are the requirements you must meet to take the photograph:

Take a picture of Mt. Xuanlian.

The picture should be taken between 17:00 - 18:00.

Once you have taken the picture, move to the next location to proceed with the World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Complete the Chenyu Vale scenic photography contest (3/4)

Taking a picture of the Lotus Pond. (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to Teatree Slope for the next spot and defeat the Slimes at the location. Here are the requirements for the third picture:

Take a picture of the Lotus Pond.

The picture should be taken between 19:00-20:00.

You can now move on to the final location, which is in the Qiaoying Village.

Complete the Chenyu Vale scenic photography contest (4/4)

Taking a photo of Qiaoying Village with pelicans and ducks in the pond. (Image via HoYoverse)

Taking the photo of Qiaoying Village in Genshin Impact's Our Chenyu Vale Trek quest can be slightly tricky. Before you proceed, here's the list of requirements for the final picture:

Take a picture of Qiaoying Village.

The picture should be taken between 15:00 - 17:00.

There must be a pelican on the water in the picture.

There must be at least two Emerald Ducks in the picture.

To meet the third requirement, you must talk to a little girl called Mingjing near the pond and ask for her help. Once you're done talking, go to the designated spot and call the pelican by choosing the second interactive option before taking the picture.

Return to Hezhe Post

Submit all the photographs to Fangju. (Image via HoYoverse)

Head back to Yilong Wharf and submit all four photographs to Fangju. Once that is done, adjust the in-game time to anywhere between 08:00 and 18:00 of the next day.

Visit the exhibition of selected works outside Hezhe Post

Visit the exhibition. (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the quest navigation and visit the exhibition showcasing all the photographs. After a brief cutscene, Our Chenyu Vale Trek World Quest will conclude. You will be rewarded with 30 Primogems and a new Genshin Impact achievement titled Chenyu Vale sights.

You can also collect 20 Liyue Reputation EXP from Ms. Yu in Liyue Harbor.

