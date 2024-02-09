Help Mountain adjust the three Monoliths is a major objective in Genshin Impact's Threefold Expectations World Quest. You can trigger this task after talking to Uncle Luo in Qiaoying Village. To complete the objective, you need to solve three monolith puzzles located in the village's surrounding areas. Completing these challenges will also reward you with a few chests and an achievement.

This article will serve as a complete Genshin Impact guide on how to help Mountain adjust the three Monoliths in the Threefold Expectations World Quest. Please note that you can unlock this quest only after completing Qiaoying of the Sacred Mountain, which is also the first act of Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade series.

Genshin Impact Threefold Expectations quest guide

Talk to Uncle Luo in Qiaoying Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Threefold Expectations is a World Quest in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region and can be started by talking to Uncle Luo in the Qiaoying Village. He will request your help fixing the three Monoliths.

Help Mountain adjust the three Monoliths

Monolith locations (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, you will get the Help Mountain adjust the three Monoliths objective after talking to Uncle Luo. To complete the task, you must visit three locations marked on the map.

Help Mountain adjust the three Monoliths (1/3)

Resonate with the Monolith (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start by going to the spot southeast of the Qiaoying Village. Follow the quest navigation to find a cave entrance guarded by a few slimes. You can ignore them and head into the cavern to find a teacup-shaped Monolith with a Pyro symbol. Resonate with the mechanism to summon a floating platform with a Jade Incense Cauldron on top of it.

You need to light up all four censers by standing behind them and using the Adeptal Energy from the Jade Incense Cauldron. Note that the platform is constantly moving, and the light inside the censers goes out quickly, so you need to time it right. Completing the puzzle will also spawn an Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems.

Help Mountain adjust the three Monoliths (2/3)

Resonate with the Monolith to summon wind current (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Monolith is located east of Mt. Lingmeng. Follow the quest navigation to get there. Once you've reached the location, interact with the teacup-shaped Monolith to summon wind current. Ride it to find a floating platform and use the Adeptal Energy to get on it. Finally, blow up all the Anemo Slimes using a Bow character.

Blow up all the Anemo Slimes (Image via HoYoverse)

This will complete the second puzzle and give you another Exquisite Chest worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact. Collect the reward and head to the next location.

Help Mountain adjust the three Monoliths (3/3)

Investigate the lamp and defeat the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

To adjust the final Monolith, you must solve a Lotus Lantern puzzle. Resonate with the Monolith to move the lamps and investigate it. This will spawn a few Hydro Slimes. Defeat them and follow the lamp. Doing so will summon a big Lotus Lantern, and you must use its Adeptal Energy to light all the small lamps.

This will complete the Help Mountain adjust the three Monoliths objective in Genshin Impact.

Return to Qiaoying Village and look for Uncle Luo

Tap the tea cauldron (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you are done adjusting all the Monoliths, return to the village and talk to Uncle Luo before interacting with the tea cauldron. This will teleport you to a different location.

Clear out all of the elemental creatures that have accumulated within the teapot

Defeat all the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat all the Slimes and Eye of the Storm inside the domain. You will be rewarded with a Precious Chest for completing the challenge. Do note that this chest cannot be claimed once you leave the domain, so make sure to open it and do not think of claiming it later.

Primogems and achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

You can leave the domain after defeating all the enemies and collecting the chest. This will trigger a brief cutscene, and you will be teleported back to the village to conclude the Threefold Expectations World Quest. You will receive 40 Primogem rewards and a Genshin Impact achievement titled Tea I Am, Tea in a Cauldron.

Additionally, you can collect 20 Liyue Reputation EXP from Ms. Yu in Liyue Harbor.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.