Wriothesley is finally getting his first rerun in the second phase of the Genshin Impact 5.4 update. His Event Wish will go live on March 4, 2025, and will last three weeks. HoYoverse has also revealed all the 4-star units and weapons that will be featured in the second half while Wriothesley's banner will be up. Travelers can take this chance to pull for the duke of the Fortress of Meropide and his weapon.

This article covers all the characters available on Wriothesley's banner and the featured weapons in the second half of Genshin Impact 5.4. Players can also find a countdown that shows the time until his banner arrives on each server.

Genshin Impact 5.4 Wriothesley banner and release countdown

Wriothesley banner 4-stars and weapons

Here's a list of all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Wriothesley's rerun banner in version 5.4:

Charlotte (Cryo - Catalyst)

(Cryo - Catalyst) Chongyun (Cryo - Claymore)

(Cryo - Claymore) Mika (Cryo - Polearm)

They are all decent units and getting more copies wouldn't be a bad thing.

Listed below are all the weapons that will be featured on the weapon banner during the second phase:

Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Cashflow Supervision (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Favonius Sword (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Dragon's Bane (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Rust (4-star Bow)

Furina and Wriothesley's signature weapons will be available for a limited time. Both are pretty solid weapons and provide CRIT stats, so Travelers can try their luck on the banner. The 4-star weapons are also decent, especially Dragon's Bane and Favonius Sword.

Also read: Best Wriothesley build in Genshin Impact

Countdown to Wriothesley's banner

Wriothesley's banner in the second phase of version 5.4 will be released on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm. Depending on the server, the exact timings of the banner will vary due to different time zones. Below are the time zones for each server:

Asia - UTC+8

Europe - UTC+1

America - UTC-5

Players can find a countdown for Wriothesley's banner in all the servers below.

Asia

Wriothesley's banner will be available on the Asian server on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8).

Europe

Wriothesley's rerun banner will go live on the European server on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+1).

America

Wriothesley's banner will arrive last on the American server on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC-5).

