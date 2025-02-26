Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream speculation

The Genshin Impact 5.5 Special Program is expected to premiere on March 14, 2025, disclosing exciting new content and updates for the game. Players can likely look forward to official information on new characters, events, and potential quality-of-life improvements. The livestream will also feature three redemption codes that can be exchanged to claim a reward worth 300 Primogems.

This article will provide a speculated Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream schedule and the content players can expect from the upcoming update based on leaks and official information.

The leaks mentioned below have come from various reliable sources, including HOMDGCat and @hxg_diluc on X, and u/ISRUKRENG on the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit. They are all trustworthy sources and are well-known among the community for sharing accurate data.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and speculations and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream expected date and time

Although no official date has been shared, the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream can be expected to air on March 14, 2025, at 8 am (UTC-4). This speculation is based on HoYoverse’s standard update schedule, as Special Programs typically go live 12 days before the next version release.

Since Genshin Impact 5.5 is scheduled to launch on March 26, 2025, the Special Program will likely follow the same pattern and take place on the above-mentioned date. Travelers interested in watching can tune into the livestream on Genshin Impact’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Here is an overview of the livestream timings for various regions and their respective time zones:

Pacific Time: 4 AM

4 AM Central Time: 6 AM

6 AM Central European Time: 1 PM

1 PM Eastern European Time: 2 PM

2 PM India Standard Time: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM Philippine Standard Time: 8 PM

8 PM Japan Standard Time: 9 PM

9 PM Korea Standard Time: 9 PM

9 PM Australian Eastern Time: 11 PM

You can also find a potential universal countdown to the 5.5 Special Program, indicating the remaining time until the event.

Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream expected announcements

Banners

Based on leaks, the 5-star characters expected in Genshin Impact version 5.5 are as follows:

Varesa (Electro, Catalyst-user)

(Electro, Catalyst-user) Xianyun (Anemo, Catalyst-user)

(Anemo, Catalyst-user) Venti (Anemo, Bow-user)

(Anemo, Bow-user) Xilonen (Geo, Sword-user)

Along with them, Iansan, the new 4-star Electro unit, will likely also be featured in one of the phases of version 5.5. Official information about these characters and their release phases can be expected during the livestream.

New region

Recent leaks have suggested that the Genshin Impact 5.5 update will introduce a new area in Natlan, specifically a volcanic region near the People of the Springs. This area, which has been visible but inaccessible since version 5.0, is expected to be home to the Collective of Plenty tribe — the sixth and final tribe of Natlan. Players can expect to learn more about this during the version 5.5 livestream.

New artifacts

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update is expected to introduce two new artifact sets. The first set is designed to enhance Plunging Attack DMG, offering a 25% increase with a 2-piece set and a 4-piece set bonus that stacks Plunging Attack DMG by up to 75% through "Everlasting Radiance" stacks.

The second set is a Cryo DMG bonus set, providing a 15% increase in Cryo DMG with a 2-piece set and a 4-piece set bonus that significantly boosts Normal Attack and Elemental Burst DMG by 60% each when the wielder's energy is 0.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

