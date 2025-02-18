Genshin Impact 5.5 banners, 4-star characters, and reruns leak

Genshin Impact recently announced two new playable characters — Iansan and Varesa — for the upcoming version 5.5 update. Both units are from the Collective of Plenty tribe and have Electro Visions. Interestingly, a reliable leaker, HomDGCat, also shared the potential banners for the next update, including most of the 4-star units.

It is speculated that three top support units will be getting rerun banners, so players can look forward to it. This article covers all the new characters and leaked rerun banners for the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.5 banners leaked

Here's a list of all the 5-star and 4-star characters who are expected to be featured in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 banners, as per leaks via HomDGCat:

5-star characters

Varesa (Electro - Catalyst) (new)

(Electro - Catalyst) (new) Xianyun (Anemo - Catalyst)

(Anemo - Catalyst) Venti (Anemo - Bow)

(Anemo - Bow) Xilonen (Geo - Sword)

4-star characters

Iansan (Electro - Polearm) (new)

(Electro - Polearm) (new) Faruzan (Anemo - Bow)

(Anemo - Bow) Beidou (Electro - Claymore)

(Electro - Claymore) Yanfei (Pyro - Catalyst)

(Pyro - Catalyst) Gaming (Pyro - Claymore)

HoYoverse has already confirmed Varesa and Iansan's availability as playable characters via drip marketing. Both are Electro units and are from the Collective of Plenty tribe. According to the beta leaks, it is speculated that Varesa is a Catalyst user and excels in dealing Plunging Attack DMG, while Iansan is a Polearm user, good at buffing ATK and healing.

HomDGCat is a reliable source and they claim that version 5.5 will also feature Xianyun, Xilonen, and Venti's rerun banners. This could be the lattermost's long-awaited fifth rerun. Venti is a good Anemo character with strong crowd control ability.

Xilonen, Xianyun, and Venti might get reruns in version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

This would be Xianyun and Xilonen's first-ever reruns and both are exceptional support characters. The former specializes in buffing Plunging Attack DMG and providing efficient party-wide healing. On the other hand, Xilonen is a top-tier support unit that can buff multiple elements simultaneously, depending on the team comp, and heal the active unit.

As of this writing, HomDGCat has not shared the release order of the Genshin Impact 5.5 banners. That said, it would make sense for Varesa and Xianyun's banners to be together since the former is expected to be a Plunging Attack DPS and the latter would be her perfect support.

Since version 5.5 is expected to be released on March 26, 2025, here are the possible banner dates:

Phase I - March 26, 2025

- March 26, 2025 Phase II - April 15, 2025

Both halves will last three weeks and players must wait for the livestream for the official character banner order.

