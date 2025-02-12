Genshin Impact Varesa gameplay, animations, and Gacha splash art leaked

Recent Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Varesa is expected to be the featured 5-star character in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update. With the release of version 5.4, numerous leaks have surfaced from reliable sources, including HomDGCat and Dim, further solidifying this speculation. These leakers also shared more information on Varesa's potential gameplay animations and splash art in Genshin Impact.

Keeping that in mind, this article will explore these leaks in detail and go over Varesa's potential gameplay, her animations, and splash art in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact: Varesa animations and splash art leaks

Varesa character model and gameplay animation leaks

According to leaks, Varesa's potential design features a unique build compared to other Medium Female characters in Genshin Impact, with a more robust and wider frame. She has long, pink braided hair with blue accents and large, curved horns. Her outfit includes a black cropped top, an oversized yellowish-beige jacket, and a short skirt secured with a decorated belt.

She wears mismatched thigh-high stockings and detailed boots covered with hearts. Glowing blue ornaments on her sleeves and hair enhance her mystical look, while a thin, tufted tail adds to her unique, tribal aesthetic.

This unique build, complemented by horns and a pink tail, fits her leaked gameplay, which can be described as being similar to a "charging bull." Her idle animations suggest that she is a free-spirited being who is fond of eating.

Her potential gameplay showcases her as a Catalyst user with an Electro vision. Varesa appears to have a unique plunge attack and sprint, which looks similar to Sonic the Hedgehog's sprinting.

Her Elemental Burst animation shows her becoming enraged with glowing eyes and flashy graffiti behind her, striking a strong pose, and then drop-kicking on the ground. Casting her burst seems to send her into a special state where her Normal, Charged, and Plunging attacks are enhanced, potentially dealing more damage.

Varesa gacha splash art leaks

Leaks have also teased Varesa’s potential gacha splash art, which shows her in a powerful pose, fists clenched and eyes glowing with energy. Bright neon blue and purple shapes burst behind her, making her look bold and confident.

A small drawing of her drop-kicking (similar to her Elemental Burst) her enemies adds to her personality. Her long braids flow as she moves, and the entire splash art makes her seem full of energy.

