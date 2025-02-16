Genshin Impact 5.5 leaks overview: Characters, artifacts, and everything new

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update is expected to go live on March 26, 2025, and will introduce a lot of new content. According to recent leaks, Travelers can look forward to the area where the Collective of Plenty tribe is located as well as two new playable characters from that region. Moreover, it is speculated that the upcoming version will likely release two new artifact sets for Plunging and Cryo DMG bonuses.

Not to mention, there will be plenty of events as well. Overall, one can expect the new version to be exciting. Without further delay, this article will cover everything new that players can look forward to in Genshin Impact 5.5.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 5.5 leaks hint at two new characters, artifacts, events, and more

New characters

Iansan and Varesa (Image via HoYoverse)

While the developers have yet to announce the new characters for version 5.5, several beta leaks have suggested that Varesa and Iansan will finally debut in the new update. Both are from the Collective of Plenty tribe and are Electro units. Varesa is rumored to be a 5-star unit that uses a Catalyst and excels at dealing Plunging Attack DMG. Meanwhile, Iansan is a 4-star unit that uses a Polearm and is an ATK buffer and healer support like Bennett.

Dimbreath, a reliable leaker, also recently shared Varesa and Iansan's gameplay leaks, showing different animations and special exploration movements.

New area

UTeyvat, a reliable source for leaks, leaked the potential new map in version 5.5. This will include the Collective of Plenty tribe and the volcano near the People of the Springs. Furthermore, according to the leaker, there will be a separate map that will be just as big as the new overworld map expansion if not bigger. Thus, it is safe to say that there will be enough exploration rewards.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 free pulls and total F2P Primogems count

New artifacts

It is also speculated that the Genshin Impact 5.5 update will likely release two new artifact sets. Here are the names and potential stats of the artifacts, per leaks via Hakush.in:

Finale of the Deep Galleries

2-pc: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%.

4-pc: When you have 0 Energy, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 40% and Elemental Burst DMG is increased by 40%. After dealing one of these kinds of DMG, the effect corresponding to the other kind will stop applying for 6s. This effect can trigger even if the equipping character is off the field.

Long Night's Oath

2-pc: Plunging Attack DMG increased by 25%.

4-pc: After Plunging Attacks/Charged Attacks/Elemental Skills hit an opponent, grant the equipping character 1/2/2 buff stack(s). Each stack causes the 2-piece effect to increase by 60% for 6s. The above buffs can each be repeatedly triggered once every 1s. Max 5 stacks. Each buff stack's duration is counted independently.

As of this writing, no Cryo character can effectively use the Finale of the Deep Galleries, so it is likely for a future character. Meanwhile, Long Night's Oath is expected to be the signature set for Varesa who excels in dealing Plunging Attack DMG. That said, it can also be used on Xiao, Diluc, and Gaming.

Hakush.in is also a trusted source so the leaks are likely to be credible.

World Quest

The World Quest featuring the little Saurian companion is expected to continue in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update. Travelers can expect more lore dumping during the mission.

Events

Here's a list of all the events that one can expect in Genshin Impact 5.5, as per leaks shared by Gesnshin_Intel on X:

Tournament of Glory in Bloom

Rhythm Ball rerun

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Battle event

Tournament of Glory in Bloom is likely the new flagship event in the new version. According to leaks via Seele, a reliable source, Travelers will get a free copy of Ororon by completing the event. Meanwhile, the remaining events are minor ones that will give some Primogems and in-game items.

