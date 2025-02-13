Genshin Impact 5.5 free character leaked

Recent Genshin Impact 5.5 leaks have shared information about the potential free character for the upcoming version of Genshin Impact. This information was originally provided by Seele, a well-known and trusted leaker in the Genshin Impact community, who is known for providing reliable data in the past.

We go over the leaks in question and talk about the character that players will potentially be able to get for free in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Also read: Genshin Impact Varesa gameplay, animations, and Gacha splash art leaked

Genshin Impact 5.5 to give a free character, as per leaks

According to the latest leaks from Seele, Ororon will be obtainable by participating in the main event of Genshin Impact 5.5. Players who do not yet have this character may have the opportunity to add him to their roster at no cost, while those who already own him could acquire additional constellations to enhance his abilities.

Ororon is a 4-star character who debuted in the Genshin Impact 5.2 update. He is an Electro Bow user who specializes in off-field Electro damage. His abilities revolve around Electro-Charged reactions and supporting Nightsoul-aligned attacks from teammates.

His Elemental Skill can bounce between enemies, inflicting Electro DMG, while his Elemental Burst continuously taunts and attacks nearby opponents. Additionally, his Passive Talent lets him deal Electro DMG to up to four nearby enemies when foes take Electro-Charged DMG or when allies use Nightsoul-aligned attacks under specific conditions.

Since the leaks for version 5.5 are in their early stages, there's not much information available as of now on the event itself. Hence, players are advised to wait for official announcements from HoYoverse or more leaks to become available for more information.

Also read: Genshin Impact increases the maximum single-instance damage to 20 million

Check out more articles on Genshin Impact below:

