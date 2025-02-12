Genshin Impact 5.4 second half banners release date and 4-stars

The second half of Genshin Impact's 5.4 update will feature Furina and Wriothesley on the limited-time character banner. This will be the former's third rerun banner and the latter's second. As fans patiently await their arrival, HoYoverse revealed on HoYoLAB CN the 4-star characters that will accompany them.

We provide the release date and times of Furina and Wriothesley's second-half banners in Genshin Impact along with the list of 4-star characters who will join them.

Note: Part of this article is based on speculation.

Genshin Impact 5.4 second half: Banner details and release schedule for all servers

The Genshin Impact 5.4 second half banners will go live on March 4, 2025, and see the return of the Hydro Archon, Furina, and Wriothesley's return to the game. Fans will have until March 25, 2025, to summon them. HoYoverse recently revealed all the characters that will get a rate-up during Phase 2 on HoYoLAB CN, including the 4-star units. Here is a list of all of them:

Furina (5-star Hydro Sword)

(5-star Hydro Sword) Wriothesley (5-star Cryo Catalyst)

(5-star Cryo Catalyst) Charlotte (4-star Cryo Catalyst)

(4-star Cryo Catalyst) Chongyun (4-star Cryo Claymore)

(4-star Cryo Claymore) Mika (4-star Cryo Polearm)

Furthermore, it can be speculated that the Epitome Invocation weapons banner will offer the signature 5-star weapon of Furina and Wriothesley, as such here's what it may feature:

Splendor of Tranquil Waters (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Cashflow Supervision (5-star Catalyst)

Also read: Best weapons for Furina in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 5.4 second half release time for all servers

Like past instances, the banners for Furina and Wriothesley will not be released across all servers simultaneously. Instead, they will first go live on the Asia server, followed by the European and American ones, in that order.

Let's look at the release timings and countdown for all three:

Asia server

The Phase 2 banners will first arrive on the Asia server on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +8). Below is a universal countdown reflecting the time until its release:

Europe server

Players on the Europe server will be the next ones to receive the second-half banners on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC +1). Here's a countdown displaying the remaining time for it:

America server

Lastly, Furina and Wriothesley will be released on the America server on March 4, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC -5). Here's a look at its countdown:

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

