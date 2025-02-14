Genshin Impact 5.5 free pulls and total F2P Primogems leaked

The upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update is expected to provide players with a substantial number of Primogems, thanks to new events and rewards from in-game activities. According to recent leaks, originally shared by @hiragara on their X account, free-to-play players can expect to get a significant amount of Primogems during the 5.5 update. This can be done from exploring a new Natlan region, completing various in-game events, and more.

This article will cover these leaks and talk about the expected Primogems count for F2P as well as Welkin and Battle Pass players in Genshin impact 5.5.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Total Primogems Genshin Impact 5.5, as per leaks

@hiragara on X is a reliable source among the Genshin Impact community and is well-known for sharing Primogem reward-related leaks in the past.

Based on the information provided by them, players can expect to acquire around 80 free pulls in Genshin Impact 5.5 without spending any money. Similar to previous patches, players who invest in the Welkin Moon and Battle Pass can secure an additional 25-30 pulls.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the total Primogems available from various sources in version 5.5:

Quests : 330 Primogems

: 330 Primogems Daily Commissions : 2,520 Primogems

: 2,520 Primogems Spiral Abyss (Floors 9-12) : 800 Primogems

: 800 Primogems Imaginarium Theater : 1,600 Primogems

: 1,600 Primogems Monthly Intertwined Fates : 10 (1,600 Primogems)

: 10 (1,600 Primogems) Acquaint Fates : 19

: 19 Achievements : 475 Primogems

: 475 Primogems Events : 2,360 Primogems

: 2,360 Primogems New Area Exploration : 1,400 Primogems

: 1,400 Primogems Teleport Waypoints Unlocks : 150 Primogems

: 150 Primogems Sigil Offering System : 600 Primogems

: 600 Primogems Update Maintenance Compensation : 600 Primogems

: 600 Primogems Livestream Codes : 300 Primogems

: 300 Primogems Redemption Codes : 60 Primogems

: 60 Primogems Trial Characters Rewards: 80 Primogems

Based on the above sources, the total speculated number of Primogems available for free-to-play players in Genshin Impact 5.5 would be 12,875 Primogems, which is equal to approximately 80 Intertwined Fates. These can be used to summon on the exclusive limited-time character and weapon banners.

Those who purchase the Blessing of the Welkin Moon will get an additional 3,780 Primogems, bringing the total to 16,655 Primogems (104 Intertwined Fates).

Players who purchase both the Welkin Moon and the Battle Pass will receive another 1,320 Primogems, increasing the total to 17,975 Primogems (112 Intertwined Fates).

Genshin Impact 5.5 is expected to provide a substantial amount of free pulls through various sources, allowing F2P players to obtain 80+ free pulls without spending any money. For players investing in the Welkin Moon and Battle Pass, the number of pulls will increase significantly.

However, it is worth mentioning that this information is based on leaks and speculation. Therefore, players are advised to wait for version 5.5 to be officially released to determine the total number of pulls they can get from this patch.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

