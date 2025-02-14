Genshin Impact 5.5 map and new area location leaked

Recent Genshin Impact beta leaks suggest that the game's upcoming 5.5 version will release a new area in Natlan. The rumored region is expected to be the volcanic area near the People of the Springs. The area has been visible since the release of Natlan, but it has also been inaccessible to players. It appears that it will be available for exploration in the upcoming update. It is also speculated that the map will release a few more Pyroculus to level up the Statue of The Seven.

This article covers the latest leaks about the new area and its location in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Note: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Leaks hint at a new Natlan area in Genshin Impact 5.5

A Redditor named ISRUKRENG recently shared the potential in-game map of the new area in Genshin Impact 5.5. According to the beta leaks, the volcano that has been around since version 5.0 will finally be available in the upcoming update. The location is apparently also the home to the Collective of Plenty tribe, which is the sixth and last tribe of Natlan, and is located west of the People of the Springs.

The new area is reportedly of a decent size, so there will be a lot of stuff to do and it will reap enough exploration rewards, such as chests and Primogems.

In addition, a leak from KazuhaLeaks on Telegram shows that the map features at least five different layers with multiple large underground caves beneath the volcano, which are likely secret locations that will be accessible from the quests.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 characters and banners leaked

New area to release more Pyroculus, as per leaks

According to leaks via UTeyvat and reshared by Team Mew, Travelers can also expect up to 60 new Pyroculus in version 5.5.

Therefore, the total Pyroculus count after collecting all the Pyroculus from the new and previous updates would be 222. However, this will only raise the Statue of The Seven level to eight and won't be enough to max it out, which also means that there will be at least one more Natlan expansion in future updates.

UTeyvat and Team Mew are reliable sources, so the leaks are also likely credible. The official confirmation for the same will be done during the version 5.5 livestream so Travelers may have to wait for a while.

