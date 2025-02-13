Genshin Impact 5.5 Primogems estimation and free pulls count leaked

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update is scheduled to be released on March 26, 2025, and will likely introduce Varesa and Iansan as playable characters. Summoning them will require Primogems, and leaks suggest players will be able to obtain plenty of this resource by engaging in all the new content planned for the upcoming patch.

Based on calculations from @_hiragara_ on X, this article will list the number of Primogems and free pulls players can potentially obtain in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information here with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Total estimated Primogem count in Genshin Impact 5.5

According to the information leaked by @_hiragara_ on X, free-to-play (F2P) players may be able to get Primogems worth approximately 80 pulls in Genshin Impact 5.5. Considering the soft-pity of the limited-time character banner, the number of wishes would be enough to obtain at least one 5-star item.

Here are the various sources via which players can obtain Primogems in version 5.5 and the estimated amount they are expected to offer:

Daily commissions : 2520 Primogems

: 2520 Primogems Quests : 330 Primogems

: 330 Primogems Spiral Abyss : 800 Primogems

: 800 Primogems Imaginarium Theater : 1600 Primogems

: 1600 Primogems Achievements : 475 Primogems

: 475 Primogems Map expansion : 1400 Primogems

: 1400 Primogems Teleport Waypoints : 150 Primogems

: 150 Primogems Sigil offering : 600 Primogems

: 600 Primogems Character trials : 80 Primogems

: 80 Primogems Events : 2360 Primogems

: 2360 Primogems Update : 600 Primogems

: 600 Primogems Livestream codes : 300 Primogems

: 300 Primogems Redeem codes : 60 Primogems

: 60 Primogems Intertwined Fate : 10

: 10 Acquaint Fate : 19

: 19 Paimon store : 10 Intertwined Fates

: 10 Intertwined Fates Welkin's Moon : 3780 Primogems

: 3780 Primogems Battle Pass: 1320 Primogems

The sources mentioned above would provide F2P players with roughly 12,875 Primogems, which is around 80 free pulls.

Additionally, those who purchase Welkin's Moon may be able to receive 16,555 Primogems, worth 104 pulls.

Lastly, Travelers who buy the Battle Pass and Welkin's Moon may get 17,975 Primogems, worth 112 pulls.

However, fans should note that the estimated amount of resources listed in this article is based on the information from the version 5.5 beta test and is subject to change. The total amount may vary when the update goes live.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

