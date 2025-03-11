Genshin Impact Skirk kit leaks describe potential abilities

Skirk is one of the most highly anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. She is speculated to be a 5-star Cryo character, with leaks suggesting a unique playstyle that involves summoning a clone to assist in combat. While HoYoverse has not officially confirmed any details, recent leaks have provided insights into her potential abilities and mechanics.

This information was made available by a credible source known as u/ISRUKRENG on the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks. This article explores the leak in question and discusses Skirk's potential abilities and playstyle in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: Aspects of this article are based on leaks and speculations and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact Skirk abilities, as per leaks

Skirk is rumored to debut in the Genshin Impact 5.7 update as a 5-star Cryo character. According to leaks, her Elemental Skill summons a clone that mimics her and inherits her attributes. The clone can either attack rapidly or team up with Skirk for a powerful strike depending on the player's choice.

When she activates her Elemental Skill, she first summons the clone. Her gameplay then splits into two modes: using normal attacks makes both her and the clone strike rapidly, boosting her attack output.

When players use her Elemental Burst in place of the normal attack, Skirk will combine with her clone to unleash a powerful attack with a high multiplier. After this, she automatically switches out, but the clone stays on the field, dealing damage at a slower rate.

Leaks also suggest that her clone’s attacks will apply Cryo, making her a viable choice for elemental reactions. Additionally, there is speculation that her Constellations may include an upgrade that allows her to summon an extra clone.

Another notable aspect of her kit is that her energy cost is reportedly set at zero by default. While it remains unclear whether she truly requires no energy or if she uses a special energy mechanic similar to Mavuika, this design choice is expected to make way for unique builds suited to her playstyle.

As with all leaks, these details should be taken with a grain of salt, as official information has yet to be released by HoYoverse. However, if the leaks turn out to be true, Skirk could become a unique and fun character to play in Genshin Impact.

