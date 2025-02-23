4 upcoming Genshin Impact 5.x characters expected in Natlan

The developers of Genshin Impact teased seven upcoming characters slated to release in the 5.x updates during the v5.3 livestream. With Mizuki already being released, and Varesa and Iansan scheduled for the next update, many must be curious about the new character lineup following their arrival. Luckily, information from renowned leakers, Hxg_diluc and Mero, has shed some light on it.

This article discusses the future characters slated to be released in the upcoming Natlan updates of Genshin Impact, as per leaks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and players are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

4 upcoming Genshin Impact characters expected to be released during 5.x patches

The v5.3 livestream showcased the silhouettes of seven new characters scheduled to be released in future patches. Out of them, Mizuki has already made her debut in v5.4, whereas Varesa and Iansan have been confirmed to appear in the upcoming v5.5.

Most recently, Hxg_diluc and Mero leaked the names of the characters that will be released in Genshin Impact following Varesa and Iansan. Here are the details of the upcoming 5.x characters:

1) Akkefi / Effie

The latest leaks suggest that version 5.6 may introduce a new character to the game named either Akkefi or Effie. Hxg_diluc claims that she may be a 5-star character from Fontaine.

While not much is known about Effie yet, it is speculated that the silhouette on the right-hand side of Varesa belongs to her. In it, players can see her holding a knife. Moreover, she also seems to have a tail with three pointed ends, similar to a trident.

2) Ifa

Ifa's house (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

Mero has suggested that Ifa will debut as a playable character in the RPG after Effie. He is a Saurian doctor from Natlan and part of the Flower-Feather Clan. While Ifa has yet to appear in Genshin Impact, he has been mentioned a few times by Ororon and Citlali during Archon Quests. Moreover, Travelers also have met Cacucu who is Ifa's companion in the lore.

3) Skirk

Skirk (Image via HoYoverse)

While leaks haven't revealed when fans can expect Skirk to release, she will likely debut after Ifa. In the narrative, she is the master of the eleventh Fatui Harbinger, Tartaglia aka Childe. She appeared during the Fontaine chapter of Archon Quests and hasn't been heard from since. However, the presence of her silhouette confirms that Skirk is set to arrive in nearby patches.

4) Dahlia

Expand Tweet

It has been a considerable amount of time since Dahlia was teased in Rosaria's description and his potential character model was leaked. He is the Deacon of the Church of Favonius and an important character for Mondstadt. As one of the silhouettes, he is likely to appear in the game soon.

Although not much is known about him yet, older leaks have suggested that he may be a Catalyst user from the hydro element.

