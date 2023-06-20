Genshin Impact leaks Dahlia: An upcoming character with Heterochromia in the Fontaine updates

Dahlia is a new Genshin Impact character reported to have Heterochromia (a condition where the person has two different colored irises). The game's latest leaked images should interest players who saw his old and very blurry pictures. These new renders come from the massive flood of new Fontaine content that was leaked on June 19, 2023. However, it is worth noting that this character might come from Mondstadt.

Rosaria (who comes from Mondstadt) has mentioned Dahlia in a few separate instances, even calling him a Deacon for the Church of Favonius. It's just that this Deacon will be released as a playable unit in one of the Fontaine updates. Note that a few leaks are worth covering for this interesting character with Heterochromia.

Genshin Impact Fontaine leaks: Dahlia's design (formerly known as Heterochromia Boy)

Several different sides of Dahlia's design can be seen in the above Genshin Impact leak. He has Heterochromia, as one eye is lavender, and the other is grey. His different layers of clothing can also be seen, although players will have to zoom in to see everything.

Note that any aspects of his design are subject to change. The massive flood of leaks that came with this render also showed several old leaks for characters like Nahida and Wanderer looking a little different than what players got in the final product.

Something similar can happen with this Heterochromatic character.

Many of the English tweets confirming the leaks for this character have been taken down. Hence, here is a French backup that states what leakers like @HutaoLover77 had said before they went private.

Dahlia is apparently a Hydro Catalyst user in Genshin Impact. The full details of his kit are yet to be revealed. Since this character had no known release date as of when this article was written, there is no telling when his potential gameplay videos will leak.

Why Dahlia might come from Mondstadt

"Where did Rosaria go off to this time...? Oh, has anyone seen her? There's choir practice today. Deacon Dahlia told me I must ask her to come!" —Barbara

Note: This tweet's second line mentions the Deacon by name.

Genshin Impact never has playable characters share a name with somebody else. Hence, it's safe to say that this character with Heterochromia is the same Deacon that Rosaria references a few times. Here is a past example of Rosaria mentioning him by name in the old Weinlesefest event:

"Who knows when Victoria or Dahlia might show up and drag me off to the sung poetry event."

The Deacon is also the one who wrote the letter regarding To the Church's Free Spirit, which is Rosaria's alternate outfit. He signs off at the end of the outfit's description, albeit while claiming that Sister Victoria made him do it.

No other Genshin Impact character is known as Dahlia. Unless the previously mentioned leaks are mistaken with the naming here, the boy with Heterochromia should be the Deacon.

Massive Fontaine leak details

Context with Genshin Leaks - 6/19/23

There are far too many Genshin Impact leaks to cover in a short bit here. For reference, the following Reddit post has an album of over 200 different photos.

Many of the images show Fontaine's setting and characters, while others unveil old details about previously released playable units.

A single leaker was allegedly responsible for this massive leak. They criticized miHoYo for its lack of security, as well as other leakers for them being "clout-chasers."

Backups of the leaks are present on the internet, but keep in mind that miHoYo has already taken down several tweets and Reddit posts.

