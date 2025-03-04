Genshin Impact Invasive Fish Wrangler event guide

In the Genshin Impact 5.4 update, you can participate in a new event called Invasive Fish Wrangler to earn Primogems and other lucrative rewards. It begins on March 5, 2025, and will last until March 17, 2025. During the event period, you will be tasked with fishing out invasive fish species from the waters of Fontaine.

This article provides a guide for the Invasive Fish Wrangler event in Genshin Impact 5.4.

How to play Genshin Impact Invasive Fish Wrangler event

In the Invasive Fish Wrangler event of Genshin Impact, you must help out Unchained Hunter Jala to catch all the invasive fish species present in the waters of Fontaine to avert an ecological crisis. You may remember the NPC from the Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure event of version 4.1, where she mistakenly introduced an invasive fish species to Mondstadt's waters.

Cast fishing nets to catch fishes (Image via HoYoverse)

This time around, you will have to throw fishing nets in the designated event area to catch different types of fish, ranging in four sizes — Small, Medium, Large, and Super Large. Depending on the fish's size and the type of net used, the catch rates for the aquatic creatures will vary.

Each time you cast a fishing net, you will consume action points. These points can be earned by catching fish, with the larger ones awarding more of them. Moreover, there's the large Bejeweled Unihornfish to be found, catching which provides a lot of points.

Play in Co-Op or FIsh-Off modes (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two game modes in the Invasive Fish Wrangler event, and here's how they work:

Co-Op mode : All players begin with a fixed number of action points and must work together to complete the challenge.

: All players begin with a fixed number of action points and must work together to complete the challenge. Fish-Off mode: Two players are matched based on the number of action points they have. Then, they compete against each other to collect the highest number of points.

Playing the event in either mode will reward you with action points, collecting which is key to obtain the free rewards. During the first five days of the event, the amount of action points that can be collected will be increased by 1000 every two days.

Requirements to join the Genshin Impact Invasive Fish Wrangler event

To participate in the Invasive Fish Wrangler event of version 5.4, you must meet the following prerequisites to be eligible:

Reach Adventure Rank 20.

Complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of the Dragon and Freedom."

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

