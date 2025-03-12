Genshin Impact 5.5 to introduce new Artifacts QoL feature

Genshin Impact will introduce a brand-new QoL feature aimed at improving the quality of Artifacts created using Sanctifying Elixir. This new change will be rolled out in the upcoming version 5.5 and will ensure that the selected substats of the created Artifact get at least two rolls.

This article covers the details about the upcoming QoL change in Genshin Impact 5.5 related to Artifacts created using Sanctifying Elixir, as per the latest Developer Discussion.

Genshin Impact 5.5 introduces new quality of life feature for Sanctifying Elixir

Sanctifying Elixir is a consumable item introduced in Genshin Impact version 5.0 that can be used via the Artifact Transmuter gadget to create Artifacts with defined main stats and sub stats. However, despite being an extremely useful feature, it is plagued by an issue. It is possible that all the Artifact rolls that increase the value of the substats after enhancing the Artifact may be wasted on other undesirable stats. This can be quite disheartening, as despite generating a perfect Artifact with defined stats, you do not get what you had hoped to achieve.

However, to fix this issue, HoYoverse will be making a quality-of-life (QoL) change in the upcoming version 5.5. According to the information shared in the Developers Discussion of March 12, 2025, all Artifacts created using the Sanctifying Elixir will be marked with a special purple colored symbol taking after the elixir bottle. The developer has revealed that when Artifacts with that mark are enhanced to level 20, at least two Artifact rolls will increase the values of the defined substats. This would ensure that all the items created using the gadget would be usable.

This is how the new artifact feature works (Image via HoYoverse)

For example, if you create an Artifact and select Crit Rate and Crit DMG as the sub stats, at least two rolls would go towards increasing their values. This way, you can ensure your desired sub stats each get buffed once if you've defined two different sub stats, or twice if you've defined the Artifact with only one sub stat.

The developer has also revealed that the Artifact filter function will include a new category named "Sanctifying Elixir Definition". By selecting it, you can find all the Artifacts bearing the aforementioned mark.

