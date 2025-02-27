Genshin Impact Varesa kit leaks: Skill, Burst, Constellations, and all abilities explained

Varesa will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.4 update. Although her official gameplay has yet to be revealed, a reliable source, Mero, has already leaked her entire kit, including her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. The leak suggests that Varesa is a main DPS unit, and most of her damage comes from her Plunging Attacks. In addition, the info on all six of her Constellations is also available.

This article will briefly cover Varesa's leaked abilities and Constellations in Genshin Impact.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Varesa's kit and Constellations in Genshin Impact leaked

As mentioned, Mero is a trusted source for leaks, and they have shared details of Varesa's entire kit. Below is a brief description of her abilities in Genshin Impact.

Normal Attack - By the Horns

Here's what Varesa's Normal Attacks, By the Horns, do:

Normal Attack - Perform three consecutive attacks to deal Electro DMG.

- Perform three consecutive attacks to deal Electro DMG. Charged Attack - Consume stamina to headbutt the enemies to deal Nightsoul-aligned Electro DMG and leap into the air.

- Consume stamina to headbutt the enemies to deal Nightsoul-aligned Electro DMG and leap into the air. Plunging Attack - Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below to deal Nightsoul-aligned Electro damage to enemies in a large AoE. If Varesa is in a combat state upon landing, or if her plunging attack hits an enemy, she will gain 25 Nightsoul points. Furthermore, this method will allow her to enter the Fiery Passion state upon reaching maximum Nightsoul points.

Under the Fiery Passion state, Varesa's Normal Attacks will be enhanced to:

Normal Attack - Perform three consecutive attacks to deal greater Electro DMG.

- Perform three consecutive attacks to deal greater Electro DMG. Charged Attack - Consume stamina to headbutt the enemies and deal greater amounts of Nightsoul-aligned Electro DMG before leaping into the air.

- Consume stamina to headbutt the enemies and deal greater amounts of Nightsoul-aligned Electro DMG before leaping into the air. Plunging Attack - Varesa consumes all her Nightsoul points and slams down on the ground from mid-air, dealing DMG to opponents in a large AoE and dealing greater Nightsoul-aligned AoE Electro DMG upon hitting the ground.

Elemental Skill - Riding the Night-Rainbow

Varesa's Elemental Skill supposedly has two charges and two versions — tap and hold — similar to other Natlan characters in Genshin Impact.

Tap - Tapping her skill allows her to quickly rush forward into the enemy and deal Nightsoul-aligned Electro DMG. After casting the skill, she will regain 20 Nightsoul points, and interruption resistance will increase. Furthermore, her Normal Attack DMG will be considered Charged Attack DMG and will not consume any Stamina.

- Tapping her skill allows her to quickly rush forward into the enemy and deal Nightsoul-aligned Electro DMG. After casting the skill, she will regain 20 Nightsoul points, and interruption resistance will increase. Furthermore, her Normal Attack DMG will be considered Charged Attack DMG and will not consume any Stamina. Hold - Holding her skill will let her enter the Nightsoul's Blessing state and trigger Sudden Onrush mode. Under this mode, her interruption resistance will increase and give her unique exploration abilities.

Elemental Burst - A Dazzling Descent!

Varesa's Elemental Burst deals Nightsoul-aligned AoE Electro DMG to enemies. After casting the burst, her Nightsoul Points will be restored to max and she will enter the Fiery Passion state. Under this state, Varesa's Elemental Burst will deal greater Nightsoul-aligned AoE Electro DMG. Additionally, this will trigger the Apex Drive mode.

Varesa's Apex Drive has the following effects in Genshin Impact:

Varesa's interruption resistance in increased.

Ignores Elemental Burst cooldown and uses less energy to use her special Elemental Burst, "Dazzling Descent: Volcanic Collapse."

Varesa's enhanced Elemental Burst causes her to perform a powerful Plunging Attack that deals a greater amount of Nightsoul-aligned AoE Electro DMG.

Passive

Varesa has four passive abilities and they have the following effects in Genshin Impact:

Tag-Team Triple Jump! - Varesa gains "Rainbow Crash" for 5s after casting the Elemental Skill. During this time, when Varesa uses a Plunging Attack, the shockwave DMG dealt when she hits the ground is increased by 25%. The ground impact DMG is increased by 50% when Varesa is in the Fiery Passion state. The Rainbow Crash effect will be canceled once a ground impact hits an enemy or when its duration ends.

- Varesa gains "Rainbow Crash" for 5s after casting the Elemental Skill. During this time, when Varesa uses a Plunging Attack, the shockwave DMG dealt when she hits the ground is increased by 25%. The ground impact DMG is increased by 50% when Varesa is in the Fiery Passion state. The Rainbow Crash effect will be canceled once a ground impact hits an enemy or when its duration ends. The Hero Twice-Returned! - Varesa's ATK increases by 30% for 12s when a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst. This effect can be stacked twice, and each stack's duration is counted independently.

- Varesa's ATK increases by 30% for 12s when a nearby party member triggers a Nightsoul Burst. This effect can be stacked twice, and each stack's duration is counted independently. Night Realm's Gift: A Torch That Incinerates Evil - Varesa will switch to using Phlogiston to maintain the Sudden Onrush mode from her Nightsoul's Blessing after her Nightsoul points have been fully depleted. While in Natlan — when the active character is sprinting or in movement modes caused by certain Talents or at a certain height in the air — switching to Varesa will trigger her Nightsoul's Blessing state, and she will switch to Sudden Onrush mode. Under this mode, she will obtain 20 Nightsoul points. This effect can be triggered once every 10s.

- Varesa will switch to using Phlogiston to maintain the Sudden Onrush mode from her Nightsoul's Blessing after her Nightsoul points have been fully depleted. While in Natlan — when the active character is sprinting or in movement modes caused by certain Talents or at a certain height in the air — switching to Varesa will trigger her Nightsoul's Blessing state, and she will switch to Sudden Onrush mode. Under this mode, she will obtain 20 Nightsoul points. This effect can be triggered once every 10s. Blazing Heart, Singular Advance! - Varesa's Sprint speed is increased. When not in combat, her Sprint Stamina consumption will also increase. Additionally, while in Natlan, the party members will restore 20 Phlogiston when consuming food. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds and does not take effect inside any domains.

Constellations

Here's a list of all six of Varesa's Constellations in Genshin Impact:

C1 - Passive Talent "Tag-Team Triple Jump!" effects are enhanced. When "Rainbow Crash" is in effect, Varesa's Plunging Attack ground impact will deal 50% increased DMG whether she is in the Fiery Passion state or not. Additionally, Varesa's ATK will increase by 35% for 5s when she switches into the Fiery Passion state or when it ends. She consumes 30% less Nightsoul points or Phlogiston when she is in the Sudden Onrush mode of her Nightsoul's Blessing.

- Passive Talent "Tag-Team Triple Jump!" effects are enhanced. When "Rainbow Crash" is in effect, Varesa's Plunging Attack ground impact will deal 50% increased DMG whether she is in the Fiery Passion state or not. Additionally, Varesa's ATK will increase by 35% for 5s when she switches into the Fiery Passion state or when it ends. She consumes 30% less Nightsoul points or Phlogiston when she is in the Sudden Onrush mode of her Nightsoul's Blessing. C2 - Varesa will enter Apex Drive after using a Plunging Attack, regardless of whether she is in the Fiery Passion state or not. When Apex Drive is active, her interruption resistance will further increase. Additionally, Varesa will restore 11.5 Energy when her Plunging Attack hits an enemy.

- Varesa will enter Apex Drive after using a Plunging Attack, regardless of whether she is in the Fiery Passion state or not. When Apex Drive is active, her interruption resistance will further increase. Additionally, Varesa will restore 11.5 Energy when her Plunging Attack hits an enemy. C3 - Increases Elemental Burst level by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases Elemental Burst level by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. C4 - If Varesa has neither Fiery Passion nor Apex Drive active when casting her Burst, she will gain Diligent Refinement for 15s, increasing her Plunging Attack ground impact DMG by 500% of her ATK, up to a max increase of 20,000 DMG. This effect will be canceled once the ground impact hits an opponent or if its duration ends. However, if she has either Fiery Passion or Apex Drive active, this instance of her Elemental Burst only deals 100% increased DMG.

- If Varesa has neither Fiery Passion nor Apex Drive active when casting her Burst, she will gain Diligent Refinement for 15s, increasing her Plunging Attack ground impact DMG by 500% of her ATK, up to a max increase of 20,000 DMG. This effect will be canceled once the ground impact hits an opponent or if its duration ends. However, if she has either Fiery Passion or Apex Drive active, this instance of her Elemental Burst only deals 100% increased DMG. C5 - Increases Normal Attack level by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

- Increases Normal Attack level by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. C6 - Varesa restores 30 Energy when entering Apex Drive. Her Plunging Attacks and Elemental Burst gain 10% CRIT Rate and 100% CRIT DMG. Additionally, when Varesa uses her Elemental Skill while in the Sudden Onrush mode, she will restore Nightsoul points up to her maximum.

