Genshin Impact 5.5 leak showcases Iansan and Varesa's exploration abilities

Recent leaks surrounding the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update have revealed details about two potential new characters, Varesa and Iansan, and their unique exploration abilities. Both these characters hail from the Natlan region and will be Electro characters. Iansan is rumored to be a 4-star unit, whereas Varesa is expected to be a 5-star character featured in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update.

This article will go over the leaks in question and talk about Iansan and Varesa's potential abilities in Genshin Impact.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and speculation that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Also read: Genshin Impact Varesa gameplay, animations, and Gacha splash art leaked

Genshin Impact 5.5 leaks: Varesa and Iansan exploration

According to leaks shared by Stepleaks and Kazusa, who are both reliable and well-known leakers among the Genshin Impact community, Varesa's exploration abilities may enhance her sprint and jump capabilities, allowing her to move like a "charging bull".

Varesa's movement animations also seem to be similar to Sonic the Hedgehog's sprint, giving her great speed, and potentially providing a fast and smooth way to travel across Teyvat.

Another interesting aspect of her exploration abilities is her potential to run smoothly over water and even jump while traversing over it. If the leaks turn out to be true, then this ability could be extremely useful while traversing some of the water-heavy regions in the game.

Iansan, on the other hand, is also expected to feature enhanced mobility. Leaks suggest that her abilities may allow her to run at a higher speed and jump farther. Similar to Varesa, she is rumored to be capable of quickly traversing over water, offering a useful exploration tool for easily crossing lakes, rivers, and other waterbodies.

As mentioned earlier, both Iansan and Varesa are rumored to be Electro characters. While Iansan is expected to be a 4-star Polerarm user, Varesa is speculated to be a 5-star Catalyst user.

Although the exploration mechanics of both Varesa and Iansan appear to be promising, it is important to note that all details are based on leaks and are subject to change. Therefore, players are advised to wait for confirmation from official sources regarding these characters' kits and abilities in the upcoming update of Genshin Impact.

