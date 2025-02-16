New Genshin Impact 5.5 Saurian gameplay leaked

With the progression of the Natlan arc, Genshin Impact players have been able to interact with five of the six different types of Saurians that inhabit the region. As the 5.5 update nears its release, leaks have suggested that it will introduce the sixth kind of Saurians, called Tatankasaur, which are associated with the Collective of Plenty tribe.

This article provides information about Tatankasaur's appearance and abilities, as showcased in the leaked footage shared by KazusaLeaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information here with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact 5.5 leaks showcase new Collective of Plenty Saurian gameplay

As mentioned above, the upcoming species of Saurians, expected to be introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update, is likely to be called Tatankasaur. These Saurians would be associated with the Collective of Plenty tribe and may be able to use the powers of the Electro element.

Recently, KazusaLeaks shared footage of Tatankasaur's gameplay on their Telegram channel. In the clip above, fans can see the creature's design and abilities. It appears that the adult Tatankasaurs will have two horns at the top of their heads with a few violet scales on their backs. They are expected to feature a purple and cream color scheme with leafy green accents.

The Tatankasaurs are speculated to walk on all fours and be capable of sprinting rapidly while jumping and charging. This would make them the first of the Saurian kind to be able to run in the game. Moreover, fans can also see in the footage that these beings may be capable of thrashing foes using their horns in case of a conflict. As such, transforming into them could be useful in battle.

Considering the Saurians and the people of their related tribes share similar characteristics, it is no doubt sprinting would be the highlight of Tatankasaurs as increased movement speed seems to be a key part of Varesa and Iansan's leaked kits. It is likely more information about these creatures will soon be released during the v5.5 livestream.

