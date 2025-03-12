Genshin Impact reveals 6 new QoL features ahead of version 5.5 update

Version 5.4 of Genshin Impact is drawing to a close, with the 5.5 update all set to release shortly. The Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream has also been announced to that effect, where detailed information about the upcoming patch will be revealed. Meanwhile, the developers have released yet another "Developer's Discussion" post, which outlines the various new QoL features and updates that will be coming to Genshin Impact in the next version.

This article provides details about all the newly announced QoL features, updates, and system optimizations coming to Genshin Impact.

All Qol updates and features coming to Genshin Impact

1) Artifact enhancement optimizations

Artifacts created via Sanctifying Elixirs will have special symbols (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from the upcoming version, Artifacts obtained through the use of Sanctifying Elixir will be marked with a separate symbol. All Artifacts belonging to this category will be guaranteed to get a minimum of two upgrades to their predefined Minor Affixes. Players will also be able to sort and filter Artifacts using this special symbol.

Additionally, the option to get Artifact Enhancement materials (such as Sanctifying Unction and Sanctifying Essence) by salvaging already-leveled Artifacts will also be added.

2) Cross-map tracking added

From Genshin Impact 5.5, players will be able to directly track and navigate to quests regardless of the region of Teyvat they are currently in. For example, if you are in Natlan and want to track a quest in the Sea of Bygone Eras, you will no longer be prompted to switch maps before starting to track the quest.

3) Tracking feature for certain boss locations

Boss locations can now be tracked (Image via HoYoverse)

A tracking system for certain bosses will be added in the game, letting players track the current location of the boss and displaying the easiest route to reach them. You can make use of this feature by using the "Track and Guide" option from the Adventurer's Handbook.

4) Realm Depot exchanges expanded

You can now exchange more items and also make use of the Exchange List feature in the Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from Genshin Impact 5.5, multiple items can be exchanged simultaneously from the Serenitea Pot's Realm Depot. Players can also make use of an Exchange List feature, where they can add the items they want and create a list.

5) Search option added to Gift mailbox

The Gift mailbox will be searchable (Image via HoYoverse)

You can soon start searching for received Gift mail by using specific keywords and/or filtering via senders. This will be especially helpful for players who want to read old birthday letters sent by their favorite characters.

6) Controller support for Android introduced

Android devices will soon support Controller usage (Image via HoYoverse)

After Genshin Impact 5.5 goes live, players will be able to use Controllers while playing the game on Android devices. Of course, this is available only for specific Controllers and Android versions.

