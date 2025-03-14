Everything new in Genshin Impact 5.5 update

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update will be released on March 26, 2025, which is a short time away. Meanwhile, the recently concluded Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream revealed details regarding all the new content that players will get to experience in the upcoming version.

Apart from new 5-Star character Varesa and 4-Star character Iansan, there will also be a brand new area to explore, as well as new quests and events. Plenty of QoL features and updates will also be added to the game starting from Version 5.5.

This article provides information about all the new content that will soon be added to Genshin Impact.

What's new in the Genshin Impact 5.5 update?

1) New characters

New upcoming characters Varesa and Iansan (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new characters will be introduced in Genshin Impact 5.5:

Varesa (5-Star Electro)

(5-Star Electro) Iansan (4-Star Electro)

Both these characters are very popular, with the playerbase being especially fond of Iansan, due to her having played an integral role in the Natlan Archon Quest. According to their gameplay, as showcased in the livestream, Varesa is a main DPS character. Meanwhile, Iansan fulfills the role of a dedicated support who can help maximize DPS characters' damage.

2) New banners

Genshin Impact 5.2 will feature the following event wish banners over two phases:

Phase I

Phase I banners will feature Varesa and Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Varesa

Xianyun

Iansan will also be featured in both Varesa and Xianyun's banners in the first phase of Version 5.5.

Phase II

Phase II banners will feature Xilonen and Venti's reruns (Image via HoYoverse)

Xilonen

Venti

The Phase I banners will be available starting March 26, 2025, while the Phase II banners will go live on April 15, 2025.

3) New weapon

Vivid Notions is Varesa's weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Varesa's signature weapon, 5-Star Catalyst Vivid Notions, will be featured on the Phase I weapon banner (alongside Varesa's event wish banner).

4) New artifact sets

New artifact sets are coming to Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 5.5 will see the launch of two brand-new artifact sets:

Long Night's Oath

Finale of the Deep Galleries

Long Night's Oath is one of the best artifact sets that can be equipped on Varesa. Players can start farming for these artifact sets once Version 5.5 goes live.

5) New region

There will be a map expansion in version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The area inhabited by the last and final tribe of Natlan — Collective of Plenty — will finally be added to Genshin Impact. Additionally, players will also be able to reach the volcano that can be seen from all corners of Natlan. There will be various quests to explore the new areas, which will help them get familar with the lay of the land.

6) New Saurian

Tatankasaurs will be introduced in the upcoming version (Image via HoYoverse)

The Tatankasarus — the Saurian represting the Collective of Plenty tribe — will finally make its appearance in Genshin Impact 5.5. Similar to other Saurians who have special abilities, Tatankasaurs can smash rocks and other similar objects by charging at them head-on and destroying them. Their high-speed sprint also makes them capable of briefly walking over water or Liquid Phlogiston.

7) New Tribal Chronicles quest

Vares'a Tribal Chronicles quest will be added in version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

A brand new Tribal Chronicles quest focusing on Varesa will be released in Genshin Impact 5.5. You can play this quest to learn more about Varesa and her tribe Collective of Plenty.

8) New events

There will be many new events for players to participate in Genshin Impact 5.5, from which they can earn valuable in-game rewards. These are the following events that will be available in the upcoming version:

Tournament of Glory in Bloom

Quirky Quaking Arena

Rhythm Ball Meztli

Unlimited Fighting Championship

Overflowing Favor

9) QoL updates and system optimizations

Many new QoL and system updates will be added in the upcoming version (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from Genshin Impact 5.5, many new QoL features will be introduced to the game:

All artifacts obtained via using the Sanctifying Elixirs will be marked with a special symbol, via which they also be filtered and searched. Additionally, both Minor Affixes chosen by the players will get a minimum of two upgrades while leveling up the artifacts.

Treasure compasses can now detect Monetoo locations as well.

Locations of new bosses will be made trackable via the "Track and Guide" system.

The Gift mailbox can now be searched for mails sent by specific characters.

Check out this article for more information about all the new QoL features coming soon to Genshin Impact.

