Genshin Impact 5.5 events and major rewards

The Genshin Impact 5.5 update will be released globally across all servers on March 26, 2025. Apart from new characters, quests, and areas, there will also be many new events for players to enjoy. As with all events in this title, gamers can earn various rewards (such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mora, etc.) by taking part in them.

This article discusses all the events that will be available in Genshin Impact 5.5, as revealed during the recently concluded livestream.

All events in Genshin Impact 5.5

There will be five events in Genshin Impact 5.5, which will require a mix of exploration, adventure, and combat gameplay.

1) Tournament of Glory in Bloom

Tournament of Glory in Bloom event in version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The flagship event of Genshin Impact 5.5 is combat-based and designed like a competition (as evident from the "Tournament" in its title). The upcoming character Ifa will be featured in this event, wherein players must participate in various combat challenges and earn "Sacred Flame Crystals".

This event will have two different challenges: "Bloomflower Trials" and "Saurian Treasure Seeker". In the first, players will partake in an inter-tribe contest with specific characters who must be included in their team. These contests will comprise both offensive and defensive battles. Meanwhile, Saurian Treasure Seeker is a treasure-hunting minigame that will require players to guide Saurians across a game board in search of treasure.

The Tournament of Glory in Bloom event will not only provide rewards such as Primogems but also let players claim one free copy of the 4-star character Ororon.

2) Quirky Quaking Arena

Quirky Quaking Arena event in version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Quirky Quaking Arena will be a co-op event that lets players play with either their friends or other random online players. The objective of this event will be to challenge various stages and collect Adventure Coins. Players can use their characters' special skills (such as Mavuika's bike or Varesa's super-fast sprint) to gain an advantage over their teammates.

This event will give Primogems, Hero's Wits, Natlan Talent Books, and Artifact and Weapon upgrade materials as rewards.

3) Rhythm Ball Meztli

Rhythm Ball Meztli event in version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Rhythm Ball Meztli event in Genshin Impact 5.5 will feature characters such as Mualani, Xilonen, and Mizuki. In this event, players will have to control a paddle to hit back incoming pinballs. The more bricks a player can destroy with these pinballs, the greater their score. Moreover, the elemental type of the paddle will also change depending on the active character's element, which means that various elemental reactions can be triggered this way.

Rewards for the Rhythm Ball Meztli event include Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Natlan Talent Books, and Mora.

4) Unlimited Fighting Championship

Unlimited Fighting Championship event in version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

As the name suggests, Unlimited Fighting Championship will be a combat challenge with various stages. Players must clear each of them while also fulfilling the stage-specific challenge objectives. All stages will be divided into two halves; players can follow the instructions and earn buffs in the first half, which will be necessary while fighting enemies in the second half.

This event will reward players with Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores, Natlan Talent Books, and Artifact and Weapon upgrade materials.

5) Overflowing Favor

Overflowing Favor event in version 5.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a recurring event in Genshin Impact that lets players get double drops while farming Artifact domains (only when using Original Resin). With two new Artifact sets being introduced in Genshin Impact 5.5, this event will help players with farming the same.

