Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream summary: New characters, banners, region, events, and more

HoYoverse has revealed the new content that the game will receive in the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream. Besides getting a look at the new area surrounding the volcano of Natlan, we also got a surprise look at Ifa, one of the characters that HoYoverse has teased for a long time. Besides new content, the livestream also revealed three redeem codes.
This article will provide you with a summary of the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream summary.
Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream overview
New characters
Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream showcased two new characters, Varesa (5-star) and Iansan (4-star), who will become playable in the upcoming update. Both of them will be using Electro as their element. Iansan is a Polearm user who can buff and heal allies, while Varesa is a damage dealer using Catalyst.
New weapons
Varesa's best-in-slot 5-star option, Vivid Notions, is a catalyst that will be featured in the Phase 1 of Genshin Impact's 5.5 update.
New region
The much anticipated Collective of Plenty region of Natlan will finally become playable. Besides the area around the volcano where the last tribe of the country resides, you will also be able to venture into the Sacred City of Tollan, built by Dragonborn who lived in the area a long time ago.
The new region will bring new puzzles, the Tatankasaurs, and a new type of Monetoo alongside quest and other things.
New boss
Genshin Impact 5.5 Livestream revealed a new world boss coming to the game:
- Stone-Hearted Final Form of Flowing Flame
Event Wishes (Banners)
As showcased in the Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream, the upcoming patch will be divided into two phases.
Phase 1
- Varesa
- Xianyun
- Iansan
Phase 2
- Xilonen
- Venti
Events
Genshin Impact 5.5 Update's Flagship event is called Tournament in Glory in Bloom. The story will revolve around Ifa, who is hosting a special game to collect Sacred Flame Crystals to save a little Teptelisaur's life. The event will reward players will various in-game items such as a copy of Ororon and Primogems in Genshin Impact.
Besides the Tournament in Glory in Bloom, they will also be able to partake in the following events:
- Quirky Quaky Arena
- Rhythm Ball Meztli
- Unlimited Fighting Championship
- Overflowing Favor
The Overflowing Favor is a new event that will give players double Artifact rewards for a limited time. The developers are also updating existing game content such as the Repertoire of Myriad Melodies and Genius Invocation TCG with new content.
New Artifacts
Version 5.5 will bring two new Artifact sets to the game:
- Long Night's Oath
- Finale of the Deep Galleries
System optimization
Version 5.5 will bring a few quality-of-life updates that will make the gameplay smooth:
- Any artifact defined using Sanctifying Elixir will get two guaranteed rolls on the substats that you selected.
- Treasure compass will mark more chests alongside Monetoos in th Plenty of Collectives area.
- New undisclosed plan for the mailing system.
- Clicking on a boss icon on the map will allow you to quickly navigate to its location.
New redeem codes
Genshin Impact 5.5 Livestream gave the following redemption codes that you can use:
- GI55Teteocan - 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore
- GoGoVaresa0326 - 100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit
- CoachIansan0326 - 100 Primogems, 50,000 Mora
These codes are available for a limited time, so be quick before they expire.
Genshin Impact Version 5.5 update will go live across all platforms on March 26, 2025, alongside all the content showcased in the livestream.
