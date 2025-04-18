Destiny insinuates Asmongold is "fascist-adjacent" as livestreamers beef on X

In a post made on X, Twitch streamer and political commentator Steven "Destiny" recently insinuated that fellow streamer Zack "Asmongold" often expresses opinions that are "fascist-adjacent". The two have been beefing online and engaging in a back-and-forth on X.

Ad

In his post, he claimed that Asmongold would be one of the individuals defending US President Donald Trump if he were to hypothetically start "executing" citizens of the country:

"Don't ever let fascist-adjacent people like this who celebrate the arbitrary and malicious firing of federal employees... Remember, people like @Asmongold would defend Trump executing US citizens for arbitrary reasons if he started doing it. There is no line that Trump can cross that these people would call him out on, ever. They will constantly redefine words or make excuses for why whatever it is he's doing is okay."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Destiny calls out Asmongold for seemingly joking about deportations under Donald Trump

Asmongold is known for making contentious statements from time to time as part of his political commentary. He also often gives his opinions on controversial topics such as the Israel-Gaza conflict, which sometimes leaves online communities divided.

Within the video quoted by Destiny, Asmongold seems to be proposing the idea of himself dressing up as Pokémon character Ash Ketchum while accompanying Thomas Douglas Homan, a well-known law enforcement officer who has previously served under the Obama administration and is currently designated as the "border czar" under Trump's second presidential term.

Ad

Within the video, Asmon joked:

"They're doing this thing with like, these deportations, where they bring in like celebrities to deport people, and it made me wonder, what is the probability that Tom Homan would let me go with him dressed up as Ash Ketchum, watching them do deportations. Like, I feel like it's probably atleast five percent chance, right?"

Ad

Calling out Asmon's comments within his post, Destiny said:

"These people will simultaneously make jokes out of the unilateral destruction of our laws and traditions, then turn around and lose their fucking mind any time a black person or female character is cast in some video game."

In other news, political commentator and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein became the subject of Ian "iDubbbz's" recent Content Cop video, which critiques Klein's online content and statements as well as his alleged offline behavior. The video is supposedly not being received well by viewers, however, as the number of dislikes it has received has reportedly been overtaken by the likes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More