"He has a mental health crisis about once a week": Asmongold slams Pyromancer for his take on the trans athlete debate 

In a recent drama within the Twitch streamer space, commentary streamer Zack "Asmongold" spoke out against his fellow platform member, Taylor "Pyromancer". The latter is a content creator known for his deep dives into the lore of MMORPGs, particularly World of Warcraft (WoW) and Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV). The situation began after Taylor commented on transgender athletes.

Essentially, on April 17, 2025, while playing WoW as usual, Pyromancer reportedly claimed that a viewer in his chatbox was a "loser a*s father" for preventing his daughter from participating in men's sports:

"...closer to the physiological state of your daughter is too much, your daughter can't handle it or what? Is that your position? Yes? Well, I think you're a loser a*s father. I think you should have more faith in your child, because you don't believe that they're good enough."

A clip of this incident was posted on Zack's subreddit, r/Asmongold. While doing his regular Reddit review, the streamer came across the clip and shared his thoughts:

"He's calling the guy a loser dad because he doesn't want his daughter to compete against men in sports... Here's the thing with Pyro, he has a mental health crisis about once a week. He's been doing this for the last three years."

"F**k Asmongold": Pyromaniac goes off on Asmongold and calls him a "dipsh*t"

To clue in those unaware, Asmon used his recurring David Attenborough voice-over to provide context on the Pyromancer situation:

"Context: Pyro is an old acquaintance of Asmon who has essentially been crashing out over [Asmon] for the past year, to the point we literally had to blacklist his name from chat after he constantly played the victim claiming Asmon's viewers were hate raiding his stream when in reality, Asmon never talks about him and he's the one talking about [Asmon]."

Following this, Zack showcased clips of Pyro speaking against him, using foul language, claiming that Asmon viewers leave "rude comments" on his streams:

"You got dipsh*ts like Asmongold who just constantly parade around empowering the ridiculous f**king perspectives of these people, then you get c*cks that come to my channel and leave rude a*s comments... F*ck Asmongold too."

In conclusion, Asmon shared his general thoughts on Taylor as a person, while also seemingly offering some advice to the streamer:

"I think Pyro is just emotionally unstable, I don't think that he should be a streamer. It's pretty obvious, I think, that streaming has had a very negative effect on his mental state. It's also probably not paying him very well either, which is probably one of the reasons why he's irritable."

Overall, the streamer hoped that Pyro would consider his advice and potentially take some time off to think about "what's best for him".

In other news, Asmongold said that iDubbbz seriously hurt his credibility by associating himself with people who are against Ethan Klein.

