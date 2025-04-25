"You did not misspeak, you tripled down": Netizens divided by Frogan's address about her comments on US soldiers suffering from PTSD

Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" has addressed her contentious comments about wanting US military soldiers to suffer from PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). For context, in October 2024, the content creator made headlines when a video went viral on social media in which she "hoped" the soldiers "get PTSD."

Claiming that she had "no pity" for those serving in the US military, the 27-year-old said:

"I have no pity at all for any f**king soldiers! I will never, ever have any f**king pity for any f**king soldiers! US military? Boo-f**king-who! I hope you get PTSD. You know? The ones, I'm like, whatever about, the US soldiers, are the ones that acknowledge that what they did was wrong. They didn't know back then. Whatever, you're the person in my book."

On April 24, 2025, Frogan took to her official YouTube channel to respond to H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein amid their ongoing feud. At the six-minute mark of the video, the content creator claimed that she "misspoke" when sharing her thoughts on the US military.

Several netizens on X have commented on the Just Chatting streamer's explanation for the controversy. While one community member said she "did not misspeak" and "tripled down" on her opinions, others lauded her.

"No, just...no. You did not misspeak, you tripled down. I've had disagreements and even a bad time with military families, but i'd never wish anything bad would come to them. Ever. They deserve your respect. How people support what you say is unbelievable," @rngfactor commented.

"oh god good luck girl❤️ we love u," @Cadenza_23 wrote.

"Why are you just lying about apologizing over the veteran thing hahaha. BASED UHHHH BASED remember that frogan?" @J52409123 remarked.

"It's so f**king sad that this harassment is just allowed to happen, and I really hope you're doing OK. I'll always be a frogan fan 🫡" @Oliver1330776 replied.

What did Frogan say in her most recent video about her controversial comments?

In a 12-minute-42-second video titled FROGAN'S RESPONSE TO ETHAN KLEIN, Frogan stated that content creators can misspeak while livestreaming for several hours. Claiming "this is exactly what happened" when she said she "hoped" US soldiers suffered from PTSD, the 27-year-old stated:

"I'm a livestreamer as well. I know, being live for hours and hours on end, you can misspeak. And that is exactly what happened whenever I said the thing about the US military. I said it in a way in which I didn't mean, and I also clarified it on Twitter..."

Timestamp - 06:09

The internet personality then displayed and read out loud her X post from October 20, 2024, saying she had provided clarification about her remarks. An excerpt from her social media post reads:

"The beginning of the clip was worded poorly and i do apologize for that. i go onto clarify in the clip that i do not mean “all” military, but specifically those with no remorse. what i said was out of frustration as they are currently bombing my family in the name of “liberation”. i realize that wishing people harm isn’t the best way to talk about these issues and that i could have talked about these topics in a more sensitive way."

Kick star Steven "Destiny" has responded to Frogan's claim that she "misspoke" her comments about the US military, claiming that the streamer "tripled down" and should have "just stood on" her sentiments.

