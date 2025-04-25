"You tripled down on it!": Destiny reacts to Frogan claiming she misspoke her controversial comments about the US Military

A clip of Steven "Destiny" reacting to Morgan "Frogan" claiming she misspoke while talking about the US Military, which caused much controversy last year, has gone viral on social media on April 24, 2025. The clip of Steven's reaction was shared on websites like Reddit and X, garnering significant traction.

For those out of the loop, Frogan was widely criticized online after she made comments about US soldiers getting PTSD in October 2024. A day after which Twitch would ban her for a different reason.

In a more recent broadcast, she has now claimed that she misspoke while talking about the troops and said:

"I am a livestreamer as well. I know being live for hours and hours on end, you can misspeak. And that is exactly what happened whenever I said the thing about the US Military. I said it in a way which I didn't mean, and I also clarified it on Twitter."

Destiny, who was reacting to the clip on his Kick stream, criticized Forgan for saying she misspoke. Destiny also claimed that the Twitch streamer had supposedly tripled down on her comments about the US Military after getting backlash, and said:

"B**ch, you tripled down on it! Are you serious? Just stand on it, 'F**k the troops!' If you hate soldiers, then just f**king say it. Oh, she can't, maybe, because she is on Twitch. Bro, you literally f**king tripled, didn't she literally triple down? Wasn't there an initial backlash, and she doubled down on it, and then she tripled down on it, and got banned?"

What did Frogan say about the US Military?

Frogan turned heads after comments made on her October 20, 2024, Twitch stream went viral on social media. During the broadcast, the streamer brought up the US Military and said:

"The US military that are like, 'Yeah, I did this back then but I know it's wrong.' Like, 'I'm changed. F**k imperialism. F**k this,' You don't deserve the PTSD. But, like, any other motherf**ker you're like, 'Oh, my god, I want my f**king Camaro, no student loans,' F**k you! I hope you get PTSD. And I hope you get no health insurance when you get back in America."

As noted by Frogan in the clip that Destiny reacted to, the streamer later addressed the controversy in a post on X dated October 20 and said:

"the us military has conducted some of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the modern era in countries such as iraq, afghanistan, syria, lebanon, and palestine my anger is directed at individuals who are currently championing these war crimes as if they "liberated” my people. it's horrific and disgusting."

At the time, she also claimed that the wording in her statements on stream was poor and she had spoken them out of "frustration." She also clarified that her words were not directed towards "all" of the US Military, and wrote:

"the beginning of the clip was worded poorly and i do apologize for that. i go onto clarify in the clip that i do not mean 'all' military, but specifically those with no remorse. what i said was out of frustration as they are currently bombing my family in the name of 'liberation'."

Frogan concluded her message by acknowledging that she could have been more sensitive about the topic:

"i realize that wishing people harm isn’t the best way to talk about these issues and that i could have talked about these topics in a more sensitive way."

At the time, many streamers had called her out for her comments, with Kick streamer Adin Ross calling Frogan "a terrorist."

