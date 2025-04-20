Destiny claims people are criticizing Frogan because of her unlikable personality and appearance, not her religion

Kick streamer and political commentator Steven "Destiny" recently addressed the criticism Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" has been receiving online. She has been the subject of much conversation online following her appearance in iDubbbz's Content Cop video targeting Ethan Klein.

Ad

While disagreeing with Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi's" claim that Frogan is receiving negative comments online due to her religion in his broadcast on April 20, 2025, Destiny stated:

"This hat people are sh*tting on Arabs, especially on f**king Twitch, give me a f**king break, dude. Please stop. Please stop this. Nobody's sh**ing on Frogan because she is a 'fake Muslim' or because she wears Hijabi. They sh** on her because she loks like Thomas the Tank Engine."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She is so unlikeable!": Destiny goes off on a rant about Frogan after HasanAbi claims she is being targeted because of her religion

iDubbbz's recent Content Cop video on H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has been the subject of discussion in political circles on the internet, with Twitch, YouTube, and Kick creators being involved in the resulting beef online. Frogan and HasanAbi, who are known for being publicly outspoken critics of Ethan Klein, made an appearance alongside other YouTubers in the Content Cop's introductory segment.

Ad

Since then, Frogan has been the center of discussion for being in the video itself and also being named as one of the collaborators mentioned in its description by iDubbbz. However, Destiny seems to believe that she is being criticised because of her personality instead of her religion, with him stating:

"She has like fifteen different deeply unlikeable personality traits that she cannot wait to show off every single waking moment of her f**king stream. Holy f**k! Like, she is so unlikeable! I don't know anybody that's been surrounded by this many people and has failed to attract any viewership whatsoever! You can't just sit here and say it's because they're all anti f**king Islamic!"

Ad

Coming to the defense of Ethan Klein, Destiny recently blasted iDubbbz for commenting on the H3 Podcast host's mental health issues as a topic in his Content Cop video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More