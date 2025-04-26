Ethan Klein calls HasanAbi a "bourgeoisie oppressor" for his take about $300 boots being affordable

Political commentator and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein recently labeled fellow political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" a "bourgeoisie oppressor" for claiming that $300 for a pair of boots was a "perfectly permissible" price point. Ethan Klein made the remark about HasanAbi in a Story posted on Instagram, which also contained a clip from the latter's Twitch broadcast.

Talking about HasanAbi's other purchases, such as a Porsche Taycan and Gucci apparel, Ethan Klein wrote:

"What about $1000 Gucci shirt or $200,000 Porsche? Man I feel bad for Hasan's audience. How can you watch this and thunk he's a socialist hero and not the literal bourgeoisie oppressor you obsess over."

Ethan Klein calls out HasanAbi for the latter's remark about his purchase of $300 boots

HasanAbi is known for being an outspoken political streamer, often holding and expressing views generally associated with left-leaning ideology. As such, he is known for often expressing views that can be considered anti-capitalist and pro-tax.

However, his purchase of a pair of Rick Owens boots seemed to have stirred his audience due to their relatively higher price range. Addressing this, HasanAbi could be seen talking to his audience in the clip uploaded by Ethan Klein:

"I hate this conversation because, for a boot that you can wear forever, three hundred dollars is perfectly permissible as a price point... Stop f**king doing this bullsh** in the chat where you're like... How dare you demonstrate bourgeoisie decadence? Okay?"

HasanAbi recently stated that he is ready to partake in a debate with Ethan Klein amid their long-standing online feud, which has seen the two partake in a back-and-forth consistently through posts on social media as well as video content uploaded by the two on their respective channels. While challenging him to the debate, HasanAbi also claimed that Ethan Klein was an "ever-coward" and was "too afraid of his audience."

