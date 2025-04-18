HasanAbi responds to viewer insinuating he made the iDubbbz Content Cop on Ethan Klein

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" responded to a chatter who insinuated that the streamer had been the actual one responsible for the YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop video dedicated to Ethan Klein. To those unaware, Klein and HasanAbi have been feuding intensively online after the former made a Content Nuke video targeting HasanAbi and his content.

While also appearing in the introductory segment of the video, iDubbbz had also mentioned HasanAbi alongside some known detractors of Ethan Klein, such as Morgan "Frogan" in the description of the Content Cop video.

After a fan in HasanAbi's broadcast chat insinuated that HasanAbi was majorly responsible for the creation of the Content Cop, HasanAbi stated:

"'Come on, bro. It's basically your video lol.' I don't know why you're saying that because if it was my video. I would have hyperfocused, laser focused on just the poltics of it all. For the record."

"Haters have reached a new level of copium": HasanAbi reveals what he would include in his iteration of iDubbbz's Content Cop on Ethan Klein

While being former co-hosts of the now-discontinued Leftovers podcast, HasanAbi and Ethan Klein have publicly expressed their differences in political ideologies, with them originally separating ways due to their perceptions on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Since then, the two have been beefing back on forth on X and on their broadcasts, with them calling each other out and even threatening to sue for defamation, although no legal battle between the two has taken place so far. On the other hand, iDubbbz's Content Cop critiquing Ethan Klein was released on April 17, 2025.

In the broadcast, HasanAbi claimed that if he had creative control over the Content Cop, he would make sure to focus on the political critique of Ethan Klein over other matters:

"As I have covered Ethan Klein's insane extended crash out over the course of the past couple of months, and every single time I did, I hyperfocused either on quickly, talking about whatever slanderous statement he was making about me and then moving on to issues that actually matter, which is, issues that pertain to the politics of it all. That's what I care about. That's what I do."

Responding to a chatter stating that some of Ethan Klein's viewers believe that the Content Cop was "commissioned" by HasanAbi, the Turkish-American political commentator sarcastically stated:

"Yeah, definitely. It's good that, this to me implies that the haters have reached a new level of copium, if they're simply engaging in Q-Anon style conspiracies again, to suspect that I paid iDubbbz."

On the other side, popular Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" reacted to the appearance of HasanAbi and Frogan in the Content Cop video, with him being left surprised to see them make a cameo in the video.

