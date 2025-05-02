"I think you were embarrassed": Ethan Klein confronts HasanAbi about iDubbbz's Content Cop during live debate

Political commentator and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein recently confronted longtime adversary and Twitch political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" about his contribution to the recently posted Content Cop video by Ian "iDubbbz," which featured the Turkish-American Twitch streamer.

Ethan Klein claimed that the streamer did not appear in a majority of the video after other collaborators did a Fortnite dance as he was "embarrassed." Klein asked:

"Let me ask you, sir. How was filming that content cop? I just have to know what you were thinking as they were doing the Fortnite L behind you."

When HasanAbi stated that they thought it was "fine" and that he had participated in other YouTube videos featuring "sketches," Ethan Klein further pressed him on the matter:

"I noticed you weren't in the other shots, why was that?... I think you were embarrassed, frankly."

"You are absent from every other shot": Ethan Klein presses HasanAbi about his appearance within iDubbbz's content cop video

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi finally came face to face in a debate held on May 2, 2025, with the two broadcasting live on their respective channels. To those unaware HasanAbi had partaken in iDubbbz's video critiquing Ethan Klein alongside fellow Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" and other content creators who are outspoken critics of Klein.

Klein claimed that after a segment showcased the other content creators doing a Fortnite dance behind him, HasanAbi was "embarrassed," and therefore did not appear in further shots. While HasanAbi claimed that he had been busy doing an interview, Klein stated:

"You are absent from every other shot. I think you saw them doing that Fortnite dance, and you said, I gotta get out of this. And by the way, I'm giving you credit for that."

Tectone recently stated that people do not like HasanAbi, while expressing his own dislike for the streamer. During his broadcast, Tectone called the political commentator a "liar" and an "extremist."

