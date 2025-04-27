"I'm not sorry": Tectone claims Twitch banned him for criticizing Frogan

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" recently received a two-week-long ban from Twitch after his remarks about fellow streamer and political commentator Morgan "Frogan" went viral online. While calling out Frogan for her comments about military personnel and PTSD, Tectone called her a "fat piece of sh**," as mentioned by him in his X post.

Stating that he was not apologetic over the matter, Tectone doubled down on his original statement and wrote:

"Yes, I got banned for 2 weeks for simply calling frogan a fat piece of sh**. I'm not sorry to be honest and I stand by what I said, however going forward, ill do my best to not bring her up again. As me bringing her up only brings her into relevancy and I'd rather let her punishment be her own failure at being a streamer."

Tectone's post on X addressing his two-week-long ban (Image via @Tectone/X)

"Def not an industry plant": Tectone doubles down on his remarks against Frogan that caused him to be banned on Twitch for two weeks

The entire controversy began when Frogan made a controversial remark while expressing her disapproval of the United States military complex and its operations in the Middle East. She stated that she felt "no pity" for the soldiers who were involved and hoped that they would "get PTSD."

In response, Tectone called her out for doubling down on her original remarks in subsequent broadcasts, and rejected her eventual claim that she did not mean to remark and that it was "worded poorly."

While calling Frogan an "industry plant" and implying that fellow streamer HasanAbi and Denims are let off lightly by Twitch moderation, Tectone wrote:

"*2 time rising star award winning streamer btw def not an industry plant* Anyways, I'm gonna stream on youtube. Cyall there. But i do think it's crazy how I get banned for 2 weeks for calling someone fat and the things you see on a daily hassan or denims stream is 10000x worse and they don't even get a warning. Anyways, ya live on youtube."

Tectone previously called out Frogan when she claimed she was risking "losing her career" amid her ongoing controversy with Ethan Klein. To those unaware, Frogan, alongside other streamers like HasanAbi and iDubbbz, has been critical of HasanAbi and his political ideologies.

