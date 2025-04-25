Tectone accuses Frogan of pushing "revisionist history" after she claimed to have misspoke while addressing PTSD comment about US Military

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" recently accused fellow Twitch streamer and political commentator Morgan "Frogan" of partaking in pushing "revisionist history" while giving her take on the United States military. While expressing her disapproval of the US military complex, she stated that she felt "no pity" for the soldiers involved and hoped that they would "get PTSD".

Frogan eventually uploaded a post on X in which she attempted to give reasoning behind her initial comments, discussing the US military's past actions in Middle Eastern countries.

Reacting to Frogan's apology post, Tectone stated:

"However, the rest of the world is not going to fall for this revisionist history you are so desperately trying to push, you fat disgusting b**ch. Not only are you ugly on the outside, you are ugly on the inside, and you should be f**king ashamed. Thank God no man is ever going to have to see that sh**."

"Did you misspeak three times?": Tectones reacts to Frogan's recent comments about US military

While supposedly reacting to the same clip later on, Frogan had seemingly not shown any remorse for her remarks, and even labelled her comments as "based". However, she eventually backtracked and claimed that she did not mean to express her views using the language she did.

While referring to her post about the missions conducted by the US military in countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, among others, she said:

"I said it in a way in which I didn't mean and I also clarified it on Twitter..."

Responding to these remarks and the subsequent comments made by her in which she claimed to have misspoken, Tectone stated:

"That is a real quote. You want to tell me that's a misspeak? Well, here's your reaction to the same clip... You said, 'Uh, based. Based to your own f**king clip. Not once, but twice. Did you misspeak three times consecutively? No Frogan, you're a piece of sh**, you're a piece of sh**. You're a f**king liar, and you live in your own rose tinted glasses of who you are."

Frogan is one of the creators seen in the introductory segment of Ian "iDubbbz's" recently released Content Cop video, which solely focuses on Ethan Klein. She appeared in the video alongside other creators (like Hasan "HasanAbi") who are known for being public detractors of Klein, often due to differences in their political ideologies.

