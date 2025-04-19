"Ian was so charitable to Ethan": Frogan calls Ethan Klein a "sh**ty person" over iDubbbz's Content Cop

Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" has followed up on the recent "Content Cop" video released by iDubbbz targeting Ethan Klein. For those unaware, the video criticized Klein over his past statements and political stances (particularly his pro-Israel stance).
Frogan has had previous feuds and back-and-forths with Klein. Now, she took to her official X page to seemingly call out Klein's caustic attitude towards Muslims (this possibly stems from Klein criticizing her as well as Palestine in the past). She wrote:
"Ethan klein wants to “defend” muslims because he’s being held accountable in the content cop for continuously being a vile person. idubbbz has apologized, shown genuine change over the last decade, and is literally married to a muslim woman btw"
She further added that the Content Cop video made by iDubbbz was "charitable" and that Klein should "reflect on that." She wrote:
"if one of your self-proclaimed close friends made a youtube video about how shitty you’re being sit back and reflect on that! Ian was so charitable to Ethan and approached it in ways most don’t."
What did Ethan Klein and Hila Klein say about Frogan?
Those who have been following the feud between Ethan Klein and Frogan will know that the former has previously called out the Twitch streamer for some of her past statements, even going so far as to label her an antisemite.
He even shared his reaction to the latest developments while his wife, Hila Klein, who was also in the studio, chimed in as well:
"You're (Frogan) not just choosing to be in a video, you're being in a Content Cop, a friend betraying a friend (referring to iDubbbz's past friendship with Ethan Klein)."
Ethan Klein added:
"Let's not be silly about this. We know what you're doing there. So is karma real (referring to Frogan's past comment about "Karma")? I don't know. Let's see how you feel about it."
Recently, HasanAbi, a fellow Twitch streamer and close associate of Frogan, also pushed back against the criticism. He called out the likes of xQc and Asmongold, suggesting that their criticism of Frogan carried seemingly "racial" undertones:
"Like, Asmongold, xQc, I saw some of them go f**king viral too. Like, yeah, bro, she's hijabi and don't even for a f**king moment act like that does not contribute to this."
Frogan has been involved in past controversies herself. For instance, during a stream in October 2024, she made a controversial statement saying she hoped U.S. soldiers would get PTSD. Following this remark, she was temporarily banned from Twitch.