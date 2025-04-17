"What career?": Tectone reacts to Frogan crying and discussing "losing her career" over Ethan Klein's "bulls**t"

  • home icon
By Abhimannu Das
Modified Apr 17, 2025 10:39 GMT
Tectone has called out Frogan on X (Image via X/@tectone,@fr0gan)

Twitch streamer John “Tectone” has reacted to the ongoing drama involving fellow content creators Ethan Klein and Morgan “Frogan.” The latter broke down on stream and spoke about the prospect of losing her career. For those unaware, Ethan Klein and Frogan have called each other out over conflicting views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Tectone weighed in on the controversy and bluntly asked what career Morgan was talking about.

X user @Awk20000 posted a clip of Frogan claiming she was okay with losing her career because she stayed consistent with her views. Tectone responded to the tweet and said:

“Losing her career? What career?”
In the clip John responded to, Frogan said she has been consistent in her views, which is something others cannot claim:

“You see the s**ttiest f**king people at the top. I don’t know if I believe in karma. You know what I mean? And I’m like, if I had to lose my career about this bulls**t at least I can say I was consistent in my views and I have been consistently against genocide, and I have consistently uplifted the Palestinian people…others can’t say that but I can.”
Tectone and Frogan’s past controversies explored

This is not the first time Tectone has made comments about Frogan. He previously called her a “forced industry plant” who was allegedly promoted by Ludwig Ahgren and Blaire “QTCinderella.” John said:

“Hey guys, we no longer need to give Frogan any attention. I swear, man, Frogan really is like that forced industry plant that, like, Ludwig and QT and their whole fake friend group, like, pushes as some type of like, 'Look at how forward we are pushing this nasty fat f**k.' You know what I mean? Like, you've got to be the dumbest motherf**ker to not understand that Frogan is a media plant, straight up. Like, legit."
Ethan Klein had also made similar claims, accusing Morgan of being repeatedly nominated for QTCinderella’s The Streamer Awards. Frogan responded to John’s claims:

"Okay, he called me Jabba the Hut, Tectone started that meme, he's an ugly f**king freak that got caught liking loli. All right. We're going to be offended by an ugly bald motherf**ker? Okay. Can't sleep at night because of that."
Furthermore, Frogan called out Hila Klein and Daniel “Keemstar” for allegedly making comments about her. She also denied claims of being an industry plant and shut down criticism by creators like Ethan Klein and Sneako.

In other news, a video of Kai Cenat has surfaced online, wherein he is seen dancing to a song without realizing that the music was not playing for his viewers.

