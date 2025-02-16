"What a nasty fat f**k": Tectone says Frogan is a "forced industry plant" that Ludwig and QTCinderella promoted

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has shared his opinions on fellow content creator Morgan "Frogan," describing her as a "forced industry plant." In a one-minute-25-second video posted on X, Tectone reviewed Frogan's Twitch statistics and stated that he was not required to pay Frogan "any attention."

While claiming that prominent streamer couple Ludwig Ahgren and Blaire "QTCinderella" and their "whole fake friend group" promoted Frogan, the gacha games streamer remarked:

"Hey guys, we no longer need to give Frogan any attention. I swear, man, Frogan really is like that forced industry plant that, like, Ludwig and QT and their whole fake friend group, like, pushes as some type of like, 'Look at how forward we are pushing this nasty fat f**k.' You know what I mean? Like, you've got to be the dumbest motherf**ker to not understand that Frogan is a media plant, straight up. Like, legit."

Furthermore, Tectone stated that he had "never seen any streamer with 100 viewers" receive multiple awards. He added:

"I have never seen any streamer with 100 viewers win more awards, not once, but twice. That is legit a DEI plant. Straight up. Trump's America, you will never see her again, man. You just won't. Yeah, I'll be real, I can see her get upset about the things she says, but I think she gets upset enough staring at herself naked in the mirror. She probably cries tears every single f**king morning. What a nasty fat f**k."

"Got caught liking loli" - Frogan recently called Tectone an "ugly f**king freak"

During a recent Twitch stream, Frogan called out Tectone for referring to her as Jabba the Hut from the Star Wars franchise. While alleging that the former OTK (One True King) member was caught "liking" inappropriate content, the 28-year-old said:

"Okay, he called me Jabba the Hut, Tectone started that meme, he's an ugly f**king freak that got caught liking loli. All right. We're going to be offended by an ugly bald motherf**ker? Okay. Can't sleep at night because of that."

She also name-dropped Daniel "Keemstar," accusing him of being a "predator":

"Keemstar, a known predator, dates girls that are closer to age to his daughter than him. Oh, my god! Can't f**king sleep at night. The only thing is, I can walk past through school with no thoughts, and Keemstar has to f**king control himself."

Frogan made headlines on February 5, 2025, when she claimed that she was being harassed on social media as a result of Ethan Klein's content nuke video on Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi."

