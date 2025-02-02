Ludwig responds to Ethan Klein's allegation that Frogan was repeatedly nominated for QTCinderella's The Streamer Awards

Twitch streamer Ludwig recently responded to an allegation made by Ethan Klein against his girlfriend QTCinderella's The Streamer Awards. Within his latest content nuke YouTube video, Klein alleged that Frogan won the Rising Star Award at one iteration of the event and was nominated again for the award the next year.

While claiming that he generally does not want to discuss the matter, Ludwig claimed that the information given by Ethan Klein about Frogan's accolades, as per him, was inaccurate:

"Don't care to discuss 99% of this since I'm Ludwig from video games... Just quick recap, Ethan made a video about Hasan and in it, he talks about Frogan who I think is a mod for Hasan or was a mod at some point. I tried messaging to deal with it online, but this is just wrong and not only like wrong information, it's like fake indoctrinated information."

"Don't particularly like Frogan": Ludwig responds to Ethan Klein's allegation that the former HasanAbi mod was repeatedly nominated for The Streamer Awards

Ethan Klein recently released a content nuke video in which he rebuked fellow political commentator and Twitch streamer HasanAbi and made multiple allegations against him, including promoting the Communist Party of China and radicalizing liberals.

Responding to Ethan Klein's claim that Frogan was nominated the year after winning the award, Ludwig claimed that the image used by Klein originally came from a "niche" post on the r/Destiny subreddit, with the image supposedly showcasing an edited version of the original list of nominees for the award.

Talking about his stance on Frogan, Ludwig stated:

"First off, look, I won't speak for QT, I'm not friends with Frogan. I don't particularly like Frogan. Okay? Me personally. So, that's just like pulled out of his a**."

Thus, as per Ludwig, while she won The Rising Star Award at The Streamer Awards in 2022, she was just nominated a year prior, when she had failed to win:

"This is a totally fake image. She was not nominated this year, and when I did a bit of research, I did a reverse image search. I find out this fake image came from Destiny's subreddit a few months ago. Okay? It was like a very niche post. It's a very niche post with fifty-one upvotes. I don't know why he pulled this, because you can just go to the website and it shows you that he cut out Parkenharbor."

The same is verifiable through the website, which showcases Frogan as a nominee for the award in 2021, and as a winner in 2022, with her not winning since.

Twitch streamer Denims also responded to Ethan Klein's YouTube video covering HasanAbi, with her seemingly mocking Klein for claiming that he had been "duped" by the left-wing political commentator when they had paired up together for the Leftovers podcast.

