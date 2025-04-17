  • home icon
Video of Kai Cenat "embarrassing himself" jumping around and singing on livestream goes viral, fans react

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Apr 17, 2025 08:09 GMT
Kai Cenat has a comical slip up during his latest stream (Image via X/@scubaryan_)

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is no stranger to comedic clips and hilarious moments. The latest entry to this was from his stream yesterday (April 16, 2025), during which he danced and sang along to Travis Scott's 2023 hit song FE!N. However, the streamer didn't quite realize that the music wasn't playing for his viewers the entire time.

An excited Kai Cenat returned to his desk only to figure out the comical mishap. With a shocked reaction, he said:

"My sh*t was muted this whole f***ing (time)? Why didn't y'all n***as say?"

Watch the clip here:

The clip was naturally shared and reposted online by various accounts. Verified X user Ryan (@scubaryan_) shared the clip, garnering a lot of reactions from netizens. Some said that he may have done this on purpose:

"Kai Cenat checks his chat every 15 seconds, he did this on purpose," said @suayrez

Here are some other comments:

"He's forcing it so hard," said @wizwot
"And this is why Adin (Ross') fans don’t like Kai, so corny," said @Piggie_55
"Anyone who owns AirPods has “accidentally” done this in their room at 2 am," said @DoopisDopis

Not everyone was quite entertained by this:

"I don’t understand how people watch this and enjoy it," said @CJAYZZZZZZZZ

Exploring Kai Cenat's relationship with Travis Scott

Since we're on the topic of Kai Cenat dancing his heart out to Travis Scott’s FE!N, it’s worth taking a peek at the streamer’s relationship with the rapper.

Those who have followed Cenat's career will know that the streamer is no stranger to brushing shoulders with big names from the music industry. Travis Scott, in particular, has had quite a rapport with the AMP member. For instance, back in June 2024, he offered to do a 24-hour livestream in London:

Scott has also given Kai Cenat a shoutout on his Instagram Stories on a couple of occasions, reflecting their growing bond behind the scenes:

Although Travis Scott and Kai Cenat's much-hyped collaboration in London was in the cards, it never quite came to fruition, likely due to scheduling issues. Cenat has had other high-profile collaborations over the past year.

Since 2024, Cenat has collaborated with the likes of 21 Savage, NLE Choppa, Ice Spice, Tyla, and Snoop Dogg.

Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.

Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.

Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
