Video of Kai Cenat "embarrassing himself" jumping around and singing on livestream goes viral, fans react

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is no stranger to comedic clips and hilarious moments. The latest entry to this was from his stream yesterday (April 16, 2025), during which he danced and sang along to Travis Scott's 2023 hit song FE!N. However, the streamer didn't quite realize that the music wasn't playing for his viewers the entire time.

An excited Kai Cenat returned to his desk only to figure out the comical mishap. With a shocked reaction, he said:

"My sh*t was muted this whole f***ing (time)? Why didn't y'all n***as say?"

Watch the clip here:

The clip was naturally shared and reposted online by various accounts. Verified X user Ryan (@scubaryan_) shared the clip, garnering a lot of reactions from netizens. Some said that he may have done this on purpose:

"Kai Cenat checks his chat every 15 seconds, he did this on purpose," said @suayrez

Here are some other comments:

"He's forcing it so hard," said @wizwot

"And this is why Adin (Ross') fans don’t like Kai, so corny," said @Piggie_55

"Anyone who owns AirPods has “accidentally” done this in their room at 2 am," said @DoopisDopis

Not everyone was quite entertained by this:

"I don’t understand how people watch this and enjoy it," said @CJAYZZZZZZZZ

Exploring Kai Cenat's relationship with Travis Scott

Since we're on the topic of Kai Cenat dancing his heart out to Travis Scott’s FE!N, it’s worth taking a peek at the streamer’s relationship with the rapper.

Those who have followed Cenat's career will know that the streamer is no stranger to brushing shoulders with big names from the music industry. Travis Scott, in particular, has had quite a rapport with the AMP member. For instance, back in June 2024, he offered to do a 24-hour livestream in London:

Scott has also given Kai Cenat a shoutout on his Instagram Stories on a couple of occasions, reflecting their growing bond behind the scenes:

Although Travis Scott and Kai Cenat's much-hyped collaboration in London was in the cards, it never quite came to fruition, likely due to scheduling issues. Cenat has had other high-profile collaborations over the past year.

Since 2024, Cenat has collaborated with the likes of 21 Savage, NLE Choppa, Ice Spice, Tyla, and Snoop Dogg.

